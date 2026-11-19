MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM projects the global healthcare supply chain management market will grow from USD 4.13 billion in 2026 to USD 5.31 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by the increasing need to reduce healthcare supply chain costs, improve procurement efficiency, optimize inventory management, and ensure the availability of critical medical products and supplies. Growing adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, automation, and integrated supply chain platforms is further transforming healthcare procurement, demand forecasting, supplier collaboration, and logistics operations. Increasing demand for real-time supply chain visibility, product tracking, and disruption management is also supporting market expansion.

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Key Market Highlights



Market size, 2026: USD 4.13 billion

Market forecast, 2031: USD 5.31 billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 5.1% (2026–2031)

Fastest-growing regional market: Asia Pacific

Largest offering segment: Software

Largest function segment: Purchasing management

Largest product managed segment: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology products

Largest deployment model segment: On-premises

Largest end-user segment: Manufacturers Key players: SAP SE (Germany), Oracle (US), IBM (US), Cardinal Health (US), Infor (US), Manhattan Associates (US), and Tecsys (Canada)

Why This Market Matters

Healthcare organizations are increasingly focusing on improving supply chain efficiency to control operational expenses and ensure the timely availability of medical products and supplies. Inefficiencies in procurement, inventory waste, stockouts, and fragmented supply chain processes can increase operational costs and disrupt healthcare delivery. Healthcare supply chain management solutions help organizations optimize purchasing, automate replenishment, improve inventory utilization, and strengthen logistics operations. Additionally, growing complexity in pharmaceutical and medical device supply chains is increasing the need for real-time monitoring, product traceability, demand forecasting, and supplier collaboration. Increasing adoption of AI-powered analytics and automation is further helping healthcare organizations improve operational efficiency and supply chain resilience.

Market Overview

The healthcare supply chain management market is witnessing steady growth as healthcare providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors, and other stakeholders increasingly invest in integrated digital supply chain solutions. These solutions support procurement, purchasing management, inventory management, supply planning, warehousing, logistics, and supplier collaboration. The market ecosystem comprises enterprise technology providers, healthcare distributors, specialized supply chain solution vendors, regulatory bodies, and healthcare organizations. Increasing adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, automation, and real-time data analytics is transforming traditional supply chain operations. Growing demand for supply chain visibility, resilience, traceability, and cost optimization is further encouraging organizations to transition from fragmented manual processes toward connected and intelligent supply chain platforms.

Analyst Perspective

The healthcare supply chain management industry is transitioning toward integrated, intelligent, and technology-driven supply chain ecosystems. Increasing adoption of AI-powered analytics, cloud-based platforms, and automation is enabling organizations to improve demand forecasting, optimize inventory levels, streamline procurement, and identify potential supply disruptions. Advanced supply chain technologies are also supporting better supplier collaboration, product tracking, and operational decision-making. Companies integrating AI, real-time visibility, predictive analytics, and automated procurement capabilities into their portfolios are expected to strengthen their competitive positions during the forecast period.

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Segment Analysis

By offering, the software segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare supply chain management market in 2025. Growth is driven by the increasing need to improve procurement, inventory management, supply planning, and supply chain visibility. Healthcare providers, manufacturers, and distributors are increasingly adopting supply chain software to automate purchasing, replenishment, inventory optimization, demand forecasting, supplier management, and product tracking. Integration of cloud-based platforms, AI-powered analytics, and real-time data capabilities is further enhancing data-driven decision-making across healthcare supply chains.

By function, purchasing management accounted for the largest share of the healthcare supply chain management market in 2025. Healthcare organizations increasingly rely on purchasing management solutions to streamline procurement processes, control spending, and ensure the timely availability of medical products and supplies. These solutions support procurement automation, supplier and contract management, procurement planning, and purchasing decisions. Integration with inventory management and enterprise systems further enables organizations to align purchasing activities with actual demand and inventory levels.

By product managed, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment held the largest share of the healthcare supply chain management market in 2025. Growth is supported by the increasing need to manage complex product flows, maintain product quality, and ensure the availability of medicines. Healthcare supply chain management solutions help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies optimize demand forecasting, procurement, inventory management, warehousing, distribution, and product tracking. Increasing requirements for temperature-controlled logistics, product traceability, regulatory compliance, and inventory transparency are further supporting demand in this segment.

By deployment model, the on-premises segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare supply chain management market in 2025. Many healthcare institutions prefer on-premises solutions because they provide greater control over supply chain data, systems, and IT infrastructure. These solutions support procurement, inventory, and supply chain processes through internal infrastructure while offering greater control over data access, cybersecurity, and system configuration. Their integration capabilities with existing enterprise, procurement, inventory, and hospital management systems further support adoption among healthcare organizations.

By end user, the manufacturers segment held the largest share of the healthcare supply chain management market in 2025. Pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturers rely on supply chain management solutions to manage procurement, production, inventory, warehousing, and logistics operations. These solutions help manufacturers forecast demand, manage suppliers, optimize inventory, and monitor the movement of materials and finished products across different supply chain stages. Increasing requirements for material availability, production planning, and logistics visibility are further driving adoption among manufacturers.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the healthcare supply chain management market during the forecast period. Growth is supported by increasing healthcare demand, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and rising investments in pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing across the region. Healthcare organizations are increasingly adopting cloud-based platforms, artificial intelligence-driven analytics, automation, and digital procurement solutions to improve inventory management and optimize supply chain operations. Growing demand for real-time monitoring, product traceability, demand forecasting, and supply chain resilience is further supporting technology adoption. Additionally, government-led healthcare digitalization initiatives and modernization of healthcare and pharmaceutical supply chains in countries such as China, India, and Japan are creating significant growth opportunities.

Key Industry Trends



Increasing adoption of AI-powered healthcare supply chain management solutions

Growing use of cloud-based platforms and integrated supply chain software

Rising demand for real-time inventory visibility and product traceability

Increasing automation of procurement, purchasing, and replenishment processes Growing focus on supply chain resilience, demand forecasting, and cost optimization

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the healthcare supply chain management market is led by established enterprise technology providers, healthcare distributors, and specialized supply chain solution vendors, including SAP SE (Germany), Oracle (US), IBM (US), Cardinal Health (US), Infor (US), Manhattan Associates (US), Tecsys (Canada), McKesson (US), Medline (US), Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (US), Epicor Software Corporation (US), Corcentric, Inc. (US), Coupa (US), Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (US), Logitag Systems (US), Workday, Inc. (US), Arvato Systems (Germany), Cencora, Inc. (US), GEP (US), and Vizient, Inc. (US). These companies focus on supply chain planning, procurement management, inventory optimization, warehouse management, logistics, supplier collaboration, and real-time supply chain visibility.

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