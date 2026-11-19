MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New actively managed ETF is now available to US investors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GQG Partners (GQG) today announced the launch of the GQG Global Equity ETF (NYSE: GQGG), an actively managed ETF that provides investors with a new way to access GQG's global equity strategy.

GQG's global equity strategy seeks to participate in market upside while limiting downside risk over a full market cycle through exposure to an actively managed portfolio of global equities. The ETF applies GQG's fundamental investment process, focusing on companies with durable earnings potential, reasonable valuations, and strong management teams. GQGG's underlying strategy utilizes ADRs for non-US exposure as a matter of ETF-specific portfolio design and in an effort to maximize tax efficiency. GQGG has an expense ratio of 0.70%, below the 0.94% average for funds in its respective Morningstar's US Fund Global Large-Stock Growth Category.1

“Our global equity strategy is our broadest expression of our equity opportunity set, investing in companies across both developed and emerging markets,” said Rajiv Jain, Chief Investment Officer at GQG.“Our investment process looks beyond growth or value style boxes and instead takes a forward-looking view to identify companies that we believe can compound capital over a three- to five-year investment horizon.”

“The addition of GQGG marks the next step in the strategic expansion of GQG's ETF lineup and represents our continued commitment to providing investors with greater choice in how they access our investment strategies,” said Steve Ford, Global Head of Distribution at GQG.“We recognize the growing role ETFs play in investors' portfolios, and we will continue to evaluate opportunities to further expand our product suite.”

GQGG is managed by GQG's portfolio management team, led by Rajiv Jain with over 30 years of investment experience, and supported by Portfolio Managers Brian Kersmanc and Sudarshan Murthy, CFA, and Deputy Portfolio Manager Sid Jain. GQG's global equity strategy was incepted in October 2014 and is available to US investors through several vehicles, including separately managed accounts and a mutual fund.

GQG launched its first ETF, the GQG US Equity ETF (NYSE: GQGU), in July 2025. As of 17 November 2026, GQGU had approximately $405M in assets under management.

For more information about GQGG, including the prospectus and other materials, visit the GQGG Fund page.

ABOUT GQG PARTNERS

GQG Partners, LLC (GQG) is an investment boutique that manages global and emerging market equities for institutions, advisors, and individuals worldwide. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with offices around the world, GQG is committed to delivering long-only equity strategies with the goal of compounding capital for its clients. With a focus on client alignment, adaptability, and diverse perspectives, GQG strives to stay attuned to clients' needs and continuously seeks out new insights to inform decision-making. GQG managed US$131.6B in client assets as of 31 October 2026.2

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Garcia

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+1 (917) 946-1303

Source: Morningstar. The US Fund Global large-stock growth category net expense ratio is 0.94% as of 31 October 2026. US Fund Global large-stock growth portfolios invest in a variety of international stocks and typically skew towards large caps that are more expensive or projected to grow faster than other global large-cap stocks. Global large-stock growth portfolios have few geographical limitations. It is common for these portfolios to invest the majority of their assets in developed markets, with the remainder divided among the globe's emerging markets. Global equity portfolios are generally expected to have between 20% and 75% of their equity investments in US securities.AUM represents both discretionary and non-discretionary assets and is rounded to the nearest US$100 million. AUM has not been audited and in certain instances reflects the most recently available estimate.

The information provided in this media release does not constitute investment advice and no investment decision should be made based on it. Neither the information contained in this media release nor in any accompanying oral presentation is a recommendation to follow any strategy or allocation. In addition, neither is a recommendation, offer or solicitation to sell or buy any security or purchase shares in any fund or establish any separately managed account.

You should carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses of the GQG Global Equity ETF (the“Fund”) before investing. The Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the Fund, which can be obtained by dialing +1 (866) 362-8333 or visiting gqg.com/documents. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The Fund's Statement of Additional Information can also be obtained by dialing +1 (866) 362-8333 or visiting gqg.com/documents.

Understanding Investment Risk

Investing involves risks, including loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its stated objective. Since the Fund is new, it has a limited operation history for investors to evaluate. Fund investments include depositary receipts which may be less liquid and more volatile than the underlying securities in their primary trading market. Investing in foreign companies may pose certain risks including but not limited to fluctuations in currency values, differences in generally accepted accounting principles, and social, economic, or political instability in other nations. Investments in emerging markets securities involve heightened risks related to the same factors, as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. The Fund is non-diversified which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Investments in small -and mid-size companies may be more volatile and less liquid than those of large companies. Trading in China through Stock Connect is subject to a number of restrictions that may affect the Fund's investments and returns, including a daily quota that limits the maximum net purchase under the Stock Connect each day. ETF shares are bought and sold through an exchange at market price (not NAV) and shares are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Premium/Discount is the percent difference between the Market price and the NAV price. Market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn't available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer (“NBBO”) as of the time the ETF calculates current NAV per share. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The GQG Global Equity ETF is an actively managed ETF that does not seek to replicate the performance of the MSCI ACWI Index (net).

SEI Investment Distribution Co. (SIDCO) is the distributor for the GQG Global Equity ETF. SIDCO is not affiliated with GQG Partners. Check the background of SIDCO on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This document may be distributed by GQG Partners LLC and its affiliates (collectively“GQG”).

The information provided in this document does not constitute investment advice and no investment decision should be made based on it. Neither the information contained in this document or in any accompanying oral presentation is a recommendation to follow any strategy or allocation. In addition, neither is it a recommendation, offer or solicitation to (i) sell or buy any security, (ii) purchase shares in any investment fund that GQG may sponsor, offer or manage, (iii) establish any separately managed account, or (iv) implement any investment advice. It should not be assumed that any investments made or recommended by GQG in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of any securities discussed herein. Before making any investment decision, you should seek expert, professional advice, including tax advice, and obtain information regarding the legal, fiscal, regulatory and foreign currency requirements for any investment according to the law of your home country, place of residence or current abode.

This document reflects the views of GQG as at a particular time. GQG's views may change without notice. Any forward-looking statements or forecasts are based on assumptions and actual results may vary.

GQG provides this information for informational purposes only. GQG has gathered the information in good faith from sources it believes to be reliable, including its own resources and third parties. However, GQG does not represent or warrant that any information, including, without limitation, any past performance results and any third-party information provided, is accurate, reliable, or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such. GQG has not independently verified any information used or presented that is derived from third parties, which is subject to change. Information on holdings, allocations, and other characteristics is for illustrative purposes only and may not be representative of current or future investments or allocations.

The information contained in this document is unaudited. It is published for the assistance of recipients but is not to be relied upon as authoritative and is not to be substituted for the exercise of one's own judgment. GQG is not required to update the information contained in these materials, unless otherwise required by applicable law.

GQG is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Please see GQG's Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request, for more information.

Any account or fund advised by GQG involves significant risks and is appropriate only for those persons who can bear the economic risk of the complete loss of their investment. There is no assurance that any account or fund will achieve its investment objective.

Accounts and funds are subject to price volatility and the value of a portfolio will change as the prices of investments go up or down. Before investing in a strategy, you should consider the risks of the strategy as well as whether the strategy is appropriate based upon your investment objectives and risk tolerance.

Past performance may not be indicative of future results. Performance may vary substantially from year to year or even from month to month. The value of investments can go down as well as up. Future performance may be lower or higher than the performance presented and may include the possibility of loss of principal. It should not be assumed that recommendations made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of securities listed herein.

GQG Partners LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of GQG Partners Inc., a Delaware corporation that is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: GQG). GQG Partners LLC and its affiliates provide certain services to each other.

© 2026 GQG Partners LLC. All rights reserved.

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