MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Expands Weaver Access to Public Sector Teams That Need to Connect Evidence Across Sources and Trace Findings Back to the Original Records

RESTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEVSEC, the company behind Weaver, an AI-native platform for complex investigations and evidence analysis, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as DEVSEC's Public Sector distributor, making the company's AI-powered investigative platform, Weaver, available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to make Weaver more accessible to Government agencies that need advanced investigative capabilities to address increasingly complex and data-intensive missions,” said Kristin Del Rosso, CEO at DEVSEC.“Carahsoft's extensive reseller network will help us reach more Public Sector organizations, while its contract vehicles will make it easier for agencies to procure and deploy Weaver. Together, we can help bring AI-native investigative technology to the teams that need it most while simplifying the path from innovation to mission impact.”

DEVSEC's Weaver is an AI-native investigation platform built to help Public Sector organizations analyze complex, high-volume casework, from post-discovery evidence analysis to data-heavy investigations. Weaver brings together fragmented evidence from case files, financial records, communications and other sources so investigators can analyze it as a connected body of evidence. Its data ingestion, OCR, enrichment and AI reasoning capabilities help teams uncover relationships across records, flag inconsistencies and risks and identify leads while reducing repetitive manual analysis.

Designed for Government investigations, enforcement, regulatory, legal and oversight functions, Weaver orchestrates AI agents across multiple investigative steps to accelerate casework. It also gives investigators a way to encode expert methodologies in reusable playbooks, preserving institutional knowledge and helping analysts at different experience levels apply those methods consistently across cases. Auditable outputs and citations of source material help teams verify and defend their findings, while zero-data-retention options support Government security and data governance requirements.

“We are pleased to partner with DEVSEC to bring Weaver's AI-native investigative capabilities to the Public Sector,” said Lacey Wean, Program Executive for Law Enforcement Solutions at Carahsoft.“As Government agencies face increasingly complex investigations and growing volumes of data, they need solutions that can help their teams connect information, uncover insights and act more efficiently while maintaining the security, transparency and accountability their missions require. We look forward to working alongside DEVSEC and our reseller partners to help Government agencies adopt innovative investigative technology and translate it into meaningful mission outcomes.”

DEVSEC's Weaver is available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (833) 221-5529 or ...; or learn more about DEVSEC's solutions here.

About DEVSEC

DEVSEC builds Weaver, an AI-native platform for complex investigations and post-discovery evidence analysis. Weaver orchestrates AI agents across multiple investigative steps to help teams follow leads across fragmented records and trace findings to their sources, while giving experts a way to capture their methods in reusable playbooks.

Contact

Kristin Del Rosso

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About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator®for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Law Enforcement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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