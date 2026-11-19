MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Design Services Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

The global application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) design services market research report provides an in-depth assessment of the technologies, applications, regional dynamics, and strategic priorities shaping the industry. Valued at a projected USD 1.20 billion in 2026, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.04% and reach USD 2.02 billion by 2032.

Market Overview

ASIC design services support the development of chips optimized for specific workloads, products, and operating environments. Services commonly span architecture, design implementation, verification, physical design, prototyping support, and manufacturing preparation.

Demand is being driven by requirements for greater performance, energy efficiency, security, and integration across communications, automotive, industrial, consumer, aerospace, and data-processing applications. The report's market outlook supports strategic planning by clarifying where technology requirements and commercial opportunities are converging.

Technology and Design Evolution

The market is shifting from general-purpose silicon toward heterogeneous computing, domain-specific acceleration, chiplet-based architectures, and closer hardware-software co-design. Key areas of development include:



Advanced packaging and high-bandwidth interconnects

Reusable intellectual property and modular design blocks

Formal verification and design-for-test practices

Power, latency, reliability, and security optimization Supply-chain resilience and access to specialized process technologies

These insights enable decision-makers to evaluate design partners, technology dependencies, and investment priorities while reducing integration and supply-chain risk.

Artificial Intelligence and ASIC Complexity

Artificial intelligence is increasing demand for specialized compute engines, optimized memory movement, and power-efficient inference. AI is also influencing service delivery through machine-learning-assisted verification, automated layout exploration, predictive debugging, and reusable design assets.

Human oversight remains essential for architectural decisions, validation, cybersecurity, and compliance testing, especially in safety-critical and privacy-sensitive applications.

Regional Market Dynamics



North America: Strong demand across cloud computing, communications, aerospace, automotive, defense, and secure computing.

Europe: Focus on automotive, industrial, energy, telecommunications, privacy, and semiconductor resilience.

Asia-Pacific: Central to electronics manufacturing, foundry access, packaging, consumer devices, and digital infrastructure.

Latin America: Emerging opportunities in embedded systems, industrial technology, automotive supply chains, agriculture, and financial technology. Middle East and Africa: Growth potential in digital infrastructure, smart cities, telecommunications, energy access, payments, and connected devices.

Country-level coverage includes the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Russia. Comparative regional intelligence can inform market-entry strategies and highlight application areas aligned with local industrial capabilities.

Economic and Strategic Groupings

The report examines how major international groupings influence ASIC requirements:



ASEAN: Cost-sensitive, production-ready services for electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and consumer devices.

BRICS: Diverse demand spanning infrastructure, mobility, industrial automation, communications, and domestic technology development.

EU and G7: Advanced research, high-value design, energy efficiency, security, quality, and resilient supply chains.

GCC: Digital infrastructure, smart-city investment, and economic diversification. NATO-related markets: Trusted supply chains, secure communications, resilience, and defense-grade assurance.

Strategic Priorities for Market Participants



Align architectures with measurable workload, power, latency, safety, security, and lifecycle requirements.

Build qualified networks of design partners, IP providers, foundries, packaging suppliers, and verification specialists.

Invest in reusable verification environments, secure development, documentation, and hardware-software co-design.

Test AI-assisted engineering tools through controlled pilots while retaining human approval for critical decisions. Address export controls, cybersecurity obligations, and regional supply-chain requirements early.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is projected to reach USD 2.02 billion by 2032 at a 9.04% CAGR.

AI, chiplets, advanced packaging, and domain-specific computing are reshaping service demand.

Verification, security, and supply-chain resilience are becoming key competitive differentiators. Regional application needs create distinct opportunities for specialized ASIC service providers.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Design Services Market, by Service Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Consulting And Engineering

7.3. Design Verification

7.3.1. Emulation & Prototyping

7.3.2. Formal Verification

7.3.3. Functional Verification

7.4. FPGA Prototyping

7.4.1. Hardware Emulation

7.4.2. Virtual Prototyping

7.5. Full-Custom Design

7.6. IP Core Development

7.7. Semi-Custom Design

7.8. Testing And Validation

8. Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Design Services Market, by Technology Node

8.1. Introduction

8.2. 16 To 90 Nm

8.3. Greater Than 90 Nm

8.4. Less Than 16 Nm

9. Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Design Services Market, by Design Complexity

9.1. Introduction

9.2. High Complexity

9.3. Moderate Complexity

9.4. Ultra-High Complexity

10. Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Design Services Market, by Tool Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Design Entry Tools

10.3. Physical Design Tools

10.3.1. Floorplanning

10.3.2. Placement And Routing

10.4. Simulation Verification Tools

10.4.1. Formal Verification

10.4.2. Functional Verification

10.4.3. Static Timing Analysis

10.5. Synthesis Tools

10.5.1. Logic Synthesis

10.5.2. RTL Synthesis

10.6. Timing Analysis Tools

11. Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Design Services Market, by End-Use Industry

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Aerospace And Defense

11.3. Automotive

11.4. Consumer Electronics

11.5. Healthcare

11.6. Industrial

11.7. Telecommunications

12. Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Design Services Market, by Region

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Asia-Pacific

12.3. North America

12.4. Latin America

12.5. Europe

12.6. Middle East

12.7. Africa

13. Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Design Services Market, by Group

13.1. Introduction

13.2. ASEAN

13.3. GCC

13.4. European Union

13.5. BRICS

13.6. G7

13.7. NATO

14. Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Design Services Market, by Country

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United States

14.3. Canada

14.4. Mexico

14.5. Brazil

14.6. United Kingdom

14.7. Germany

14.8. France

14.9. Russia

14.10. Italy

14.11. Spain

14.12. China

14.13. India

14.14. Japan

14.15. Australia

14.16. South Korea

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

16. Company Profiles

16.1. Alten S.A.

16.2. Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

16.3. Capgemini SE

16.4. HCL Technologies Limited

16.5. Infosys Limited

16.6. Microchip Technology Incorporated

16.7. MosChip Technologies Limited

16.8. Socionext America Inc.

16.9. Synopsys, Inc.

16.10. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

16.11. Tata Elxsi Limited

16.12. Tech Mahindra Limited

16.13. Wipro Limited

17. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [21]

LIST OF TABLES [287]



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