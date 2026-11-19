Anthropic Hires Former Disney Communications Chief Kristina Schake
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Anthropic has hired former Disney chief communications officer Kristina Schake to lead corporate communications as the artificial intelligence company prepares for its stock market debut following the largest IPO in history.
Schake joined Anthropic in October, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her appointment was first reported by Puck, according to the publication's Matthew Belloni. She is not replacing Anthropic chief communications officer Sasha de Marigny, journalist Reed Albergotti reported.
The appointment comes as Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI assistant, prepares to enter the public markets. The company raised $81.3 billion in its IPO, pricing shares at $83 apiece and securing a valuation of approximately $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis. Its shares are scheduled to begin trading Thursday on Nasdaq.
Schake left Disney earlier this year after four years as chief communications officer, during which she served as an advisor to CEO Bob Iger and the company's board of directors.
Before joining Disney in 2022, Schake led the Biden administration's nationwide COVID-19 vaccine education campaign. She previously served as global communications director at Instagram and held senior communications roles with former First Lady Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.
Schake joined Anthropic in October, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her appointment was first reported by Puck, according to the publication's Matthew Belloni. She is not replacing Anthropic chief communications officer Sasha de Marigny, journalist Reed Albergotti reported.
The appointment comes as Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI assistant, prepares to enter the public markets. The company raised $81.3 billion in its IPO, pricing shares at $83 apiece and securing a valuation of approximately $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis. Its shares are scheduled to begin trading Thursday on Nasdaq.
Schake left Disney earlier this year after four years as chief communications officer, during which she served as an advisor to CEO Bob Iger and the company's board of directors.
Before joining Disney in 2022, Schake led the Biden administration's nationwide COVID-19 vaccine education campaign. She previously served as global communications director at Instagram and held senior communications roles with former First Lady Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment