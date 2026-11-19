Orchard Medical Group New Providers

Three new providers join the growing Salem and Hampstead practice as Orchard continues its commitment to healthcare access and affordability.

- Nick Vailas, Owner, Orchard Medical GroupSALEM, NH, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Orchard Medical Group, a multi-specialty practice serving Southern New Hampshire, today announced the expansion of its primary care team with the addition of three board-certified family nurse practitioners. Emily Radwich, MSN, APRN, FNP-C; Jeremy Gilbert, MSN, APRN, FNP-C; and Paige Fowler, MSN, FNP-C, are joining the practice's Salem and Hampstead offices, giving more patients timely access to a primary care provider close to home.The expansion reflects steady, largely word-of-mouth growth at Orchard Medical Group. It also supports the practice's longstanding mission of making healthcare more accessible and affordable for individuals and families across the region."Throughout my career, my mission has always been to make healthcare more accessible and affordable," said Nick Vailas, Owner of Orchard Medical Group. "Our growth has been driven by patients who trust us and refer their friends and family, and we want to make sure every one of them can get in to see a provider when they need to. Emily, Jeremy and Paige share our commitment to improving healthcare access, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Orchard family."Meet the New ProvidersEmily Radwich, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, provides primary care for patients of all ages, primarily in Salem with additional days in Hampstead. She brings about ten years of nursing experience, including cardiac care at Catholic Medical Center with the New England Heart & Vascular Institute, and most recently provided primary care at Pelham Healthcare Associates. Emily earned her Master of Science in Nursing with honors from Rivier University, where she also teaches undergraduate nursing students. She is passionate about patient education and helping patients understand their health and treatment options.Jeremy Gilbert, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, is a board-certified family nurse practitioner committed to comprehensive, relationship-based primary care. His clinical background includes preventive care, management of acute and chronic conditions, and pain management. Jeremy earned his Master of Science in Nursing from the University of New Hampshire and completed primary care clinical training at Willowbend Family Practice in Bedford. He will see patients in Salem and Hampstead beginning in January 2027.Paige Fowler, MSN, FNP-C, will be joining Orchard Medical Group in the first quarter of 2027. A board-certified family nurse practitioner with more than ten years of nursing experience, Paige brings an extensive clinical background in intensive care, post-anesthesia care, and outpatient medicine. Her experience includes positions at Catholic Medical Center, Parkland Medical Center, and Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center.Paige earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS) and completed her family nurse practitioner clinical training at Family Physicians of Manchester. She was recognized with the White Coat Award for outstanding professionalism and leadership and was inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. She is passionate about preventive medicine, chronic disease management, and building lasting relationships with patients and families.A Growing Team Across SpecialtiesThe new nurse practitioners join a team that has grown across Orchard's specialties. The practice's orthopedic and sports medicine team includes Scott Evans, PA-C, a board-certified orthopedic physician assistant with more than 20 years of experience in sports medicine and orthopedic care. Scott was named New Hampshire Physician Assistant of the Year and Safe Sports Network Star of the Year, and was recognized as a New England Patriots Community Maker in 2024. He has cared for athletes from youth to professional levels and remains deeply involved in community health and education.Together, Orchard's physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and CRNAs offer primary care, orthopedics, sports medicine and anesthesia services, with a shared focus on improving healthcare access and affordability throughout Southern New Hampshire.Expanding Primary Care Access in Salem and HampsteadWith the addition of three new providers, Orchard Medical Group continues to expand its primary care services in Salem and Hampstead, increasing appointment availability and making healthcare more accessible and affordable for individuals and families throughout Southern New Hampshire.Patients interested in scheduling an appointment or learning more about Orchard Medical Group's growing provider team can contact the Salem office at 603-893-4119 or the Hampstead office at 603-329-5222.Learn more about the provider team at orchardmedgroup/about-us.

James Vailas

Orchard Medical Group

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Orchard Medical Group Expands Primary Care Team to Broaden Patient Access Across Southern New Hampshire News Provided By DocWeb Consulting November 19, 2026, 14:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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