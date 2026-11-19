Jeremy Shiner, founder and CEO, Myriad Systems

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Waterfall Eligibility and Dr. ClearCare give independent practices a faster path to patient payment and cleaner books

- Jeremy Shiner, founder and CEO of Myriad SystemsWHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Myriad Systems, the practice management and revenue cycle company built for independent practices, today announced an AI-driven release of Myriad MediPay, its healthcare-exclusive payments platform. The release adds Waterfall Eligibility and patient revenue cycle tools that help practices show patients what they owe before the visit, collect earlier, and reduce manual follow-up.Waterfall Eligibility checks a patient's coverage at multiple levels, then seeks additional information when initial eligibility results are incomplete through AI tools using clinical context and alternative clearinghouse data. Practices can also set up a sequence of human-in-the-loop automations, based on assurance ratings, to verify history and other details a standard clearinghouse response leaves out. The verified data feeds a compliance and education workflow that creates a Good Faith Estimate as required by the No Surprises Act for uninsured and self-pay patients. Patients with billing and payment questions can ask Myriad's Dr. ClearCare, an illustrated patient communication guide that explains estimated charges and payment options based on their real eligibility and practice visit.More than 200 practices have already adopted Myriad's enhanced payment system since late June. At Anywhere Clinic, a practice seeing over 4,000 patients per month, total patient payments rose 779% from April to July 2026. Time-of-service collection went from approximately 15% of patients making any payment at or before treatment to more than 90% paying their full portion, pre-authorizing the remaining balance, or both.“Giving patients a clear good faith estimate up front and collecting payment before treatment has taken the guesswork out of billing for our team and our patients. With eligibility checked ahead of the visit, patients know what they owe before they're seen. Anything left after insurance is pre-authorized, so we spend far less time chasing balances afterward,” said Joey Cousins, COO of Anywhere Clinic."Private practices that accept insurance see it as their bigger revenue stream, and they hyperfocus on it," said Jeremy Shiner, founder and CEO of Myriad Systems. "In working with thousands of practices, I've observed that although insurance balances are twice as high, uncollected patient balances actually represent four times the amount of lost revenue. Pricing and billing issues are also primary drivers of lost patients, leading to more downstream losses in future treatments and referrals. Myriad MediPay returns focus to the patient experience, bolstering the patient-doctor relationship through transparency and choice while reducing patient receivable balances and billing costs."With MediPay, practices can collect payment or obtain authorization for eligible remaining balances before patients leave. Custom payment options, such as installments and pre-authorized future balances, run through a card-brand-compliant payment rider, with separate rules for in-network, out-of-network, and self-pay patients, in office or remote. MediPay works inside a practice's existing system through integrations including MedBill Posting and MyRelay, or as part of Myriad's all-in-one practice management and clinical platform.On the back end, IncomeIQueue reconciles electronic remittance advice and suggests next actions based on practice settings and patient choices. One click charges pre-authorized cards, sends receipts, generates invoices, and processes refunds or credits on overpayments. Every patient conversation is tracked and helps staff manage remaining patient balances with less manual work.Automation handles the volume, while professional revenue cycle management (RCM) staff handle the judgment. Compliant patient outreach, including texts ahead of appointments, auto-posting to ledgers, and back-end ERA and appointment posting all run at automation speed. Human RCM oversight checks every step for accuracy and compliance.The healthcare-exclusive payment platform includes the following features:Waterfall Eligibility: Runs automated or batch eligibility checks, adds human-in-the-loop verification based on assurance ratings when information is incomplete, and generates a Good Faith Estimate for uninsured and self-pay patients, to help practices estimate patient responsibility.Clearer patient cost conversations: Helps explain estimated charges and payment choices in an easy-to-understand patient experience with Dr. ClearCare.Flexible payment arrangements: Handles recurring payments and patient-authorized balance collection remaining after insurance.Reduced manual payment administration: Provides insurance-payment reconciliation, authorized balance collection, invoicing, and daily payment posting within the practice's existing workflow.Visibility into current ledger results: Offers reporting that helps practices track patient accounts receivable and billing costs so that they have a complete, current financial picture.MediPay meets Payment Card Industry data security standards and includes point-to-point encryption, healthcare-specific pre-authorization forms, and healthcare-specific processing rates, with competitive rates guaranteed for the life of the practice. Practices get MediPay along with Myriad's Core Practice Management, Clinical Suite, MyScribe AI and Billing modules with no software or subscription fees, paying only processing fees on payments run through MediPay.About Myriad SystemsMyriad Systems is a healthcare practice management company dedicated to preserving independent private practices. The company provides doctors, practices, and patients with the same payment technology and revenue cycle tools available to large health systems, backed by deep expertise in the operational, financial, and psychological dynamics of healthcare payments. Its payment platform, Myriad MediPay, is a healthcare-exclusive payment processing solution that automates patient billing, insurance eligibility checks, and compliance workflows. Myriad MediPay helps practices collect the payments they are owed. Myriad Systems is based in White Plains, NY.Schedule a live MediPay demonstration: Myriad MediPay Discovery Call -Media Contact:...

Darcy Hansen

Myriad Systems

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Myriad Systems Bolsters MediPay Payments Platform with New Eligibility and Patient Revenue Cycle Tools News Provided By Myriad Systems November 19, 2026, 14:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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