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Security data in Amazon S3 joins the Query Security Data Mesh, ready for investigations, threat hunting, detections and IR, with no data engineering required.

- Mike Bousquet

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Query today introduced Query Accelerated Connectors, which turn security data stored in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) into a working source for security operations teams. Customers can point Query at a bucket, and within minutes that data is ready for the investigations, threat hunting, detections and incident response their teams run every day.

Security teams keep large volumes of telemetry, and for good reason. Compliance requires it. Vendor retention windows close, some in as little as 14 days. Investigations can reach back months. Keeping the data is the simple part. Using it is a data engineering project: millions of small files across hundreds of accounts, compacted, partitioned, cataloged and maintained as sources change. Few security teams can staff that work, so the data sits retained and out of reach when an alert fires.

"There's probably more security data stored in Amazon S3 than anywhere else on earth, and most of it never sees the light of day in a SOC," said Mike Bousquet, Chief Product Officer at Query. "Security teams were right to keep it. Using it shouldn't take a data engineer they don't have, so we've built one into the Query product. Now that data works alongside every other source on the mesh, for the detection engineer looking to expand coverage, the analyst chasing an alert at 2 a.m. and the AI agent triaging the next thousand."

Query does the engineering, and keeps doing it. Each Accelerated Connector loads the history a customer selects into an isolated columnar store, stays current as new data lands, and becomes another source on the Query Security Data Mesh. Analysts and AI agents use it with the same query language and the same normalized results as the EDR, identity, network, SIEM and threat intelligence tools already connected. Detections run against it on schedule. Investigations reach as far back as the evidence goes.

That reach matters most for AI. An agent that can't get to history doesn't stop and say so. It returns an incomplete answer with the same confidence. Accelerated Connectors give Query Workers, and the agents customers build themselves, consistent access to the months of history an investigation depends on.

Pricing follows the volume of data a team chooses to keep, set connector by connector, so retention becomes a decision a team makes on purpose.

Accelerated Connectors extend the approach Query was founded on. Most security data is still best used where it already lives, and the mesh continues to reach it there. Accelerated Connectors are for the data that needs a home, enabling customers to federate by default and accelerate when necessary.

Query Accelerated Connectors are available to Query customers today, including through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. Learn more at . The Query Security Data Mesh is powered by AWS.

Mike Bousquet

Query, Inc.

+1 512-731-1184

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Query Introduces Accelerated Connectors, Putting Security Data Stored in Amazon S3 to Work in Minutes News Provided By Query, Inc. November 19, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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