Instant flatbed quoting and booking now available on Freightera platform.

New technology delivers automated flatbed freight quotes in seconds with instant online booking; Canadian and cross-border flatbed shipping to follow

- Eric Beckwitt, Founder and CEOVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Freightera, a leading North American automated freight marketplace, today announced the commercial launch of fully automated flatbed freight quoting and booking. The system is now live in the United States and has already processed its first customer bookings. Canadian domestic and U.S.–Canada cross-border flatbed shipping will follow.Businesses can now receive automated flatbed freight quotes in seconds and book transportation instantly online, replacing the traditional process of contacting multiple carriers and brokers, waiting for rates, and coordinating flatbed shipping manually.The launch expands Freightera's automated marketplace into one of North America's largest transportation sectors. The North American flatbed trucking market is estimated at approximately US$125 billion annually and serves construction, manufacturing, forestry, agriculture, energy, and other major industries that rely on flatbed shipping.“Flatbed transportation has traditionally required extensive manual quoting and coordination. We are demonstrating that much of this complexity can be handled through software,” said Eric Beckwitt, CEO and Co-Founder of Freightera.“The important milestone is that customers are already using the system to get instant flatbed quotes and book transportation. It is operating commercially, and we are preparing to bring the same automated flatbed freight quotes capability to Canadian and cross-border shipments.”Unlike conventional freight brokerage models, Freightera's marketplace lets participating carriers set their own rates. Shippers can compare competing offers while carriers attract freight that fits their networks, available capacity, and operating economics. This approach was highlighted in a 2025 BBC Technology report examining the impact of digital freight platforms on trucking companies and drivers.“Our vision is simple: businesses should focus on what they do best, not spend valuable time shopping for freight,” Beckwitt added.“By simplifying how companies find, compare, and book flatbed shipping, we're turning hours of administrative work into minutes-helping businesses make faster decisions, move products more efficiently, and focus on growth.”The new flatbed capability also creates opportunities to serve Freightera's existing customer base of more than 27,500 businesses, many of which require multiple transportation services, including instant flatbed quotes.About FreighteraFreightera is the award-winning automated freight marketplace for businesses seeking lower shipping costs, simpler logistics, and a cleaner future. The platform provides instant access to billions of fixed-cost freight rates across North America, with SmartWayTM-verified emissions data integrated into every quote.With over 27,500 customers-including manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, importers, and exporters-and a proven track record of growth and profitability, Freightera is one of the most capital-efficient and impactful companies in freight automation and climate logistics.Freightera has received the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Award, the Technology Impact Award, the Clean50 Award, and The Globe and Mail Changemaker Award.For more information or to request instant flatbed quotes, visit .

Zhenya Beck

Freightera

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Freightera Launches Instant Flatbed Quotes and Automated Flatbed Freight Booking in the United States News Provided By Freightera November 19, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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