MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Two-day virtual event celebrated the industry's leading MSSPs and explored strategies for growth, innovation and operational excellence.

NEW YORK, MI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The world's leading managed security service providers (MSSPs) took center stage at MSSP Alert Live 2026, a free, two-day virtual conference held Nov. 17-18. The event celebrated the industry's top performers and brought together cybersecurity leaders to share strategies for building successful managed security businesses.A highlight of the event was the unveiling of the 2026 MSSP Alert Top 250, an annual ranking recognizing leading managed security providers worldwide. The conference also featured the release of the 2026 Top 250 MSSPs Industry Report, which examines the trends, technologies and business strategies shaping the managed security industry.The Top 250 program recognizes providers that are protecting organizations against increasingly sophisticated threats while adapting to new technologies, changing customer expectations and growing competition."The companies on this year's Top 250 list have a lot to be proud of," said Michael Siggins, publisher of MSSP Alert. "They're working hard every day to protect their customers, keep up with new threats and build stronger businesses. It's not easy, and their success deserves to be recognized. We're pleased to celebrate what they've accomplished and the important work they do for the organizations that depend on them."New rankings recognize excellence across the MSSP industryThis year, MSSP Alert expanded its recognition program with five new Prestige Top 10 lists, highlighting providers that excel in specific areas of managed security."Scale alone cannot capture all the ways MSSPs distinguish themselves. Outstanding providers come in different sizes, serve different markets and pursue different strategies," Siggins said.The new categories include:- Best Emerging MSSP- Best Enterprise-focused MSSP- Best Mid-market-focused MSSP- Fastest Growing MSSP- Most Innovative MSSPTogether with the Top 250, these five additional listsnew categories offer provide a more comprehensive view of excellence across the industry. The expanded program recognizes established leaders while shining a spotlight on innovative, fast-growing and emerging providers that might otherwise be overlooked in rankings based primarily on scale.For the companies recognized, these distinctions offer more than industry prestige. They can also strengthen credibility and create new business opportunities.Kevin Nikkhoo, founder and CEO of XeneX, a Los Angeles-based managed security provider, said the recognition helps his company stand out in a competitive marketplace."It validates us as a leading MSSP and helps us differentiate XeneX from other companies," Nikkhoo said.Ajay Nawani, CEO of SharkStriker, emphasized the value of earning recognition in multiple years, particularly when building trust with prospective customers."When a prospect sees that you have been recognized by an independent body, it shortens the trust-building cycle," Nawani said.Exploring the strategies shaping managed security in 2027Beyond the awards and rankings, MSSP Alert Live 2026 brought together leading practitioners, industry executives and technology experts to explore the challenges and opportunities facing managed security providers.Sessions focused on practical strategies for improving profitability, strengthening security operations and scaling services without proportionally increasing costs or headcount.Event highlights included:- The MSSP growth playbook: Strategies for using AI-native security operations, automation and smarter business practices to accelerate growth and stand out in a competitive market.- AI in the SOC: Practical applications of artificial intelligence to improve threat detection, streamline investigations, reduce analyst workloads and strengthen incident response.- No Longer Invisible: When Cyber Attacks Go Physical: A keynote presentation by Michael Centrella, head of public policy at SecurityScorecard and former assistant director of the U.S. Secret Service, examining the real-world consequences of cyberattacks and the implications for organizations responsible for protecting customers.- The future of managed security: Insights into emerging technologies, strategic partnerships and evolving service models that will shape the next generation of MSSPs.Attendees also gained access to findings from the 2026 Top 250 MSSPs Industry Report, including research on market growth, customer demand, service offerings and emerging technology adoption."Managed security is evolving incredibly quickly, and the opportunities for service providers have never been greater," Siggins said. "MSSP Alert Live is a one-of-a-kind way for cybersecurity leaders to get a clearer picture of where the market is heading."Top vendors behind MSSP successTechnology partnerships play an important role in helping MSSPs expand their service offerings, strengthen their security capabilities and meet evolving customer needs.Industry report survey respondents identified a diverse group of vendors they credited most for their success, with Microsoft (31%), SentinelOne (29%) and Stellar Cyber (28%) leading the list. Respondents could select up to five vendors.The results highlight the importance of a broad technology ecosystem. MSSPs rely on partnerships across different areas of cybersecurity to deliver comprehensive services, support their operations and remain competitive in a rapidly changing market.Industry-leading vendors support MSSP growthMSSP Alert Live 2026 was supported by leading cybersecurity technology providers committed to helping MSSPs strengthen their services, improve operational efficiency and identify new growth opportunities.The event's sponsors included:- Diamond sponsor: Stellar Cyber- Gold sponsors: Mailprotector and Proofpoint- Silver sponsors: Cambrient AI, Palo Alto Networks, Lineation AI and ThreatLockerThrough their participation, these companies shared insights into emerging technologies, security challenges and partnership opportunities designed to help MSSPs deliver greater value to their customers.For more information about the event and to download the Top 250 list and Annual research report, visit .About MSSP AlertMSSP Alert, a media brand within CyberRisk Alliance, is a leading source of news, analysis, research and insights for managed security service providers and security-focused managed service providers. Through its editorial coverage, industry research, rankings and events, MSSP Alert helps cybersecurity service providers build stronger businesses, improve security operations and navigate an evolving threat landscape.

Jonathan Browning

MSSP Alert

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World's Top Managed Security Providers Revealed at MSSP Alert Live 2026 News Provided By CyberRisk Alliance November 19, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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