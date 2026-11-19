Cortex, Cruxy's proprietary value capture platform

Sam Lyddon, Head of AI and Cortex, Cruxy

Carrie Osman, Founder and CEO, Cruxy

A ground-up rebuild to further meet the challenge of identifying, extracting and driving value in the B2B tech software sector in the face of agentic AI

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cruxy, the B2B tech product + pricing specialist partnering with private equity firms and their portfolio SaaS companies to unlock P+L impact and preserve and grow value, today announces the relaunch and ground-up rebuild of its proprietary value capture platform, Cortex. This comes as Cruxy celebrates its 13th anniversary.Cruxy has been working with leading enterprise software firms and their global private equity investors acting as product + pricing interrogator and provocateur so identifying, extracting and driving value. Enterprise software has traditionally been priced on a per-seat basis. That model evaporates the moment AI agents generate most of the usage and so can only be captured by outcome-based pricing models.The launch comes as AI continues to reshape the consulting market itself. Cruxy believes the pressure will fall hardest on firms that claim to be tech-led but are not truly integrated. Much pricing and 'growth' work provided by legacy consultancies, or those that AI-wash with bolted-on rather than built-in platforms, still runs the way it did a decade ago. Finance data sits in one spreadsheet, customer data in another, and product usage deemed too unwieldy to work with. A point of view is fixed in week one and the rest of the project is spent proving it. Teams bring their own approach, so there is no house view, and insight leaves with whoever did the work. The focus follows the hype, so deep vertical x horizontal knowledge never builds up and where evidence runs thin, opinion fills the gap. If you can't see the value, you can't package it, price it or defend it.That matters more now given the“Great Pricing Crisis” in enterprise software. As software pricing shifts from seats to platform tiers, consumption and AI add-ons, companies need to know which value drivers will hold up and which are the features that are truly driving their growth, and they need evidence they can defend in a boardroom.Many technology companies are misreading their own market, because product and customer are diverging. Generic segmentation of customers, product telemetry and finance data does not line up with what actually drives product value. Three symptoms follow: an ideal customer profile built on segment labels rather than how customers use the product, products that lack the right to win, and pricing nobody can defend because nobody can show where value comes from. The“SaaSpocalypse” is a blunt term, but it is not over. Not all software is the same and those firms without full data telemetry meet dynamic AI with rigid understanding of their market, which misaligns value and leads to mispricing.Traditional consultancies are poorly placed to solve the“Great Pricing Crisis”. The signal that shows where value sits is in product usage, joined to revenue and customer data at account level, and that cannot be done in siloed spreadsheets or replaced by desk research. Pricing models are also changing faster than a fixed project can keep up with: a view set in week one may be out of date by the final presentation. Adding an AI tool on top of the same fragmented data does not change the answer. It produces opinion faster, when what clients need is evidence they can act on.A concern lies too with the AI-giants relying on Forward Deployed Engineers to implement; whilst they will undoubtedly have the technical capability to deploy AI, the sector knowledge to ensure implementation maps to value over just workflow automation is one to keep tabs on as the offering matures. A fully integrated offering will be seen to be the true disruptor to software growth and advisory.In July Cruxy announced the appointment of Sam Lyddon from Alvarez & Marsal as Head of Cortex and AI, to scale the next evolution of Cortex, via a ground-up rebuild. His work furthers that of Ákos Somoskeöy, Head of Data at Cruxy, who has worked across Cortex for the past 5 years.Cortex has quietly become the engine behind some of the most complex pricing transformations for the largest names in the enterprise software market. Delivering actionable pricing and product solutions grounded in real data and real-world deals - surfacing the truth across product, model, and market, and in seconds - Cortex gives clients their first comprehensive understanding of how value is maintained and expanded inside their products and how product sits within a transforming market. Simply: once you understand product, you know how to price it.What is new in Cortex – the ground-up rebuild:.A rebuilt core. The platform has been reimagined from the bottom up to drive data-led value capture throughout each engagement, rather than at a single point in it..An extended Open Data Platform. More than 10 billion specialist external data points, including collated tech stack data, sit alongside each client's own, giving a market view built on product performance rather than generic segments..Embedded modelling. Proprietary causal and statistical models, integrated across internal and external data, identify which value drivers hold up to scrutiny, in a form that is stable, transferable and interpretable.Cortex is built for Cruxy's specialist and data-founded consultants rather than to replace them. Consultant knowledge plus a holistic data capability plus rigorous modelling differentiates Cruxy's precision-at-pace offering.Sam Lyddon, Head of AI & Cortex, Cruxy:"The consulting industry has a choice. Firms that pick-up AI and use it properly, built into how the work is done, will do well. Those that bolt it on for the sake of proving to their Partners and competition they are using it will be fighting for scraps. This next generation rebuild of Cortex isn't an LLM churning through data and producing plausible-sounding answers. It's connected data and integrated models producing answers a client can defend in a boardroom."

David Hawkins

Cruxy

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Cruxy relaunches its proprietary value capture platform, Cortex News Provided By Cliveden Advisory November 19, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology



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