Austin design and development studio turns the same frontier-level AI agents attackers now use into an ongoing defense for firms without a security team

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- THOR, an Austin-based design and technology studio with offices in Washington, D.C. and Oxford, U.K., today announced its Attack Surface Management service, a white-glove engineering offering that helps small and mid-size businesses shrink what attackers can reach and keep their systems hardened as AI agents make hacking faster and cheaper.Frontier-level AI agents can now probe a company's systems for weaknesses in hours, continuously, and at a scale no human team could match. Attackers are already directing these tools at high-profile targets worldwide, and the same economics put small and mid-size businesses, which rarely have dedicated security staff, squarely in reach."We're a development firm. We build, host, and maintain these systems every day, so we know exactly where they tend to break," said John Serrao, Principal and Technology Lead at THOR. "Security for a small business used to mean a report you couldn't act on. Now the agents that find the problems can help fix them, and we've built an engineering retainer around doing that on a client's behalf, month after month."THOR's approach starts by shrinking what an attacker can reach: moving clients to trusted cloud-based services, retiring out-of-date legacy systems, and building a clear record of what data lives in each cloud service and who has access to it. THOR then directs a frontier-level agent at the client's test environments, never production, to identify and rank the organization's biggest risks. THOR engineers implement the recommended remediation and repeat the assessment monthly, so new exposures are caught as systems and staff change.Because the service runs on the cloud platforms and AI tools most firms already pay for, it gives a small business access to the sophisticated security teams those providers employ, without the cost of hiring its own."Most of our clients don't need a security operations center or another managed IT contract. They need someone who understands their systems, can read what an agent finds, and will actually close the gap," said Colby Waller, Principal and Design Lead at THOR. "That's the work we've always done. The threat just got faster."Engagements begin with a fixed-scope attack-surface review, which maps a client's systems, data, and access, runs the first agent-driven assessment, and delivers a prioritized top-five risk list with a remediation plan. Clients can then move to a monthly hardening retainer, under which THOR engineers implement fixes and repeat the assessment as systems and staff change.The service is available now. More information is at /capabilities/ai-cybersecurity.About THORTHOR is a design and technology studio based in Austin, Texas, with presence in Washington, D.C. and Oxford, U.K. The studio designs and builds websites, digital publications, data visualization, and business systems for associations, publishers, construction and engineering firms, and other organizations whose work depends on serious content and reliable technology. Learn more at thor-studio.

Taylor Jones

Wishbone Advisory, LLC

+1 843-442-7477

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THOR Launches Attack Surface Management Service to Help Small and Mid-Size Businesses Defend Against AI-Driven Attacks News Provided By Wishbone Advisory, LLC November 19, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, World & Regional



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