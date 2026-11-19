Providing Water, Food, and HOPE to Remote African villages.

Nermine Rubin, Founder and CEO Water 4 Mercy

Renée Namen Gilbertson and Trish Oconnell celebrate at summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania raising awareness Water 4 Mercy

Renée Namen Gilbertson Combines Personal Challenge With Mission to Improve Lives in African Villages

- Nermine RubinSTEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro is a challenge that tests physical endurance, determination and perseverance. For Steamboat Springs resident Renée Namen Gilbertson, the experience also represents an opportunity to draw attention to a cause that is transforming lives thousands of miles away.Renée's connection to Water 4 Mercy, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to bringing clean water, nutritious crops, and world-class agricultural education to communities across Africa, reflects the power of individual commitment to make a lasting difference in the lives of others.Rising 19,341 feet (5,895 meters) above sea level, at its highest point, Uhuru Peak, Mount Kilimanjaro is the tallest mountain in Africa and one of the world's most recognizable natural landmarks. Located in Tanzania, the mountain attracts climbers from around the globe who take on the demanding journey to its summit. The ascent traverses a remarkable range of landscapes, from lush tropical forests to rugged alpine terrain and the cold, thin air near the top."Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro is an incredible personal challenge, but I wanted this journey to be about something bigger than reaching the summit. I hope it helps raise awareness of the challenges faced by families who lack access to clean water and shines a light on the important work Water 4 Mercy is doing to change lives. Something as basic as clean water can open the door to better health, education and opportunity,” Gilbertson said.Gilbertson made the climb alongside her close friend, Trish Oconnell, who also lives in Steamboat Springs. The two friends reached the summit together, sharing an extraordinary personal achievement while helping bring attention to the importance of expanding access to clean water in communities across Africa.Water 4 Mercy works with local communities and partners to install sustainable, solar-powered water systems that provide reliable access to clean water. The organization also supports agricultural innovation and training, helping communities grow nutritious food, improve their livelihoods and build a more sustainable future.For many families in Africia the daily search for water is a physically demanding and potentially dangerous task. Women and children can spend hours walking to distant water sources, often collecting water that is contaminated or unsafe to drink. The time spent finding water can come at the expense of education, family responsibilities and economic opportunity.By bringing clean water closer to home, Water 4 Mercy helps communities overcome one of the most fundamental barriers to better health and greater opportunity.Mount Kilimanjaro's altitude, changing conditions and physical demands make reaching the summit a significant test of endurance, preparation and perseverance."Reaching the summit of Kilimanjaro requires preparation, perseverance and a willingness to keep going when things get difficult. Those same qualities are important when tackling challenges like the global water crisis. I am proud to support Water 4 Mercy and its commitment to helping communities build a healthier, more sustainable future. I hope this experience inspires others to find their own way to make a difference,” Gilbertson continued.Water 4 Mercy's approach extends beyond providing immediate relief. Its work integrates clean water access, agricultural innovation and community empowerment to help villages develop the knowledge and resources needed to sustain progress for generations.The organization's projects have demonstrated how access to clean water can create opportunities for children to attend school, families to grow nutritious food and communities to develop new sources of income."Clean water is about so much more than having water to drink," said Nermine Khouzam Rubin, founder and CEO of Water 4 Mercy. "It gives people back their time, protects their health and creates opportunities for children and families to build a brighter future. We are grateful for people like Renée who help bring attention to this important mission."Through its work in Tanzania and other African communities, Water 4 Mercy is helping break the cycle of thirst, hunger and despair by combining sustainable water solutions with agricultural education and training.Renée's story is a reminder that meaningful change can begin with one person's willingness to take on a challenge and help others see the possibilities that come with access to life's most basic necessities.About Water 4 Mercy, Inc.Water 4 Mercy, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity committed to upholding human dignity by eradicating thirst, hunger and poverty in Africa. Through a holistic approach integrating clean water access, agricultural innovation and community empowerment, Water 4 Mercy works to foster health, education and economic opportunity while creating sustainable solutions for communities across Africa. Water 4 Mercy - Providing Water, Food and Hope.Learn more at . For more information or to schedule an interview with Nermine Rubin, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or....

Dan Rene

Dan Rene Communications

+1 202-329-8357

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Water 4 Mercy is breaking the vicious cycle of thirst, hunger, and poverty. Learn more by visiting our website water4mercy

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Steamboat Springs Resident Takes on Mount Kilimanjaro Supporting Water 4 Mercy's Mission to Bring Clean Water to Africa News Provided By Dan Rene Communications November 19, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment, Human Rights, International Organizations, World & Regional



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