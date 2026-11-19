JumpSpark, a company specializing in wrap installation and comprehensive fleet management solutions, has welcomed Fastlane Wraps to its Partner Network.

- Chad Brosseau, Owner of Fastlane WrapsWASHINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JumpSpark, a KickCharge Creative company specializing in wrap installation and fleet management, has welcomed Fastlane Wraps to its Partner Network, expanding its commercial vehicle graphics production and installation capabilities for home service fleets.Founded in 2007, Fastlane Wraps is based in Chebanse, Illinois, and serves customers throughout Chicago's south suburbs and surrounding Illinois markets. The company specializes in commercial vehicle wraps, fleet graphics and professional wall wrap installation, working with everything from smaller service cars to large commercial trucks.The partnership brings together KickCharge Creative's branding and wrap design ( services/truck-wraps/ ), JumpSpark's wrap execution and fleet management solutions and Fastlane Wraps' printing and installation expertise to help home service businesses maintain a consistent brand presence across growing fleets.“Joining the JumpSpark Partner Network is a perfect fit for Fastlane Wraps. Our facility, proven processes and dedication to going above and beyond align with JumpSpark's commitment to excellence. We're thrilled to be part of this elite network and look forward to a successful partnership!” -Chad Brosseau, Owner of Fastlane WrapsFastlane Wraps brings extensive experience producing and installing full and partial vehicle wraps, commercial fleet graphics and wall wraps. With three dedicated in-house installers, the company typically completes a full vehicle wrap in one to two days, depending on the project.The company uses Avery Dennison materials and follows careful preparation, color proofing and post-heating procedures to maintain quality. Its dedicated indoor facility has space for 10 or more vehicles, giving Fastlane Wraps the space and capacity to support multiple commercial vehicles and fleet wrap projects.As home service companies grow, efficient wrap installation becomes increasingly important. With dedicated installers, indoor installation capacity and a typical one-to-two-day turnaround for full wraps, Fastlane Wraps brings the expertise and resources to help JumpSpark support its clients' expanding fleets. Its vehicle and wall wrap capabilities also help businesses maintain a consistent brand presence both on the road and at their facilities.To learn more about commercial printing and installation expertise in Illinois and the surrounding areas, visit Fastlane Wraps ( ). For nationwide wrap installation through the JumpSpark Partner Network and comprehensive fleet management solutions, explore JumpSpark ( ). For professional branding and fleet wrap design, visit KickCharge Creative ( ).About JumpSparkJumpSpark, a KickCharge Creative company, provides wrap installation and comprehensive fleet management solutions for home service businesses. Through its nationwide Partner Network, JumpSpark manages the process from approved branding and wrap design through professional graphics production and vehicle wrap installation.About Fastlane WrapsFounded in 2007, Fastlane Wraps is a commercial vehicle graphics and wrap company based in Chebanse, Illinois, serving customers throughout Chicago's south suburbs and surrounding Illinois markets. The company specializes in full and partial vehicle wraps, fleet graphics and wall wraps, supported by in-house production, dedicated installation facilities and quality-focused installation processes.

Kimberly Pereira

JumpSpark Wrap Installation & Fleet Management

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JumpSpark Welcomes Fastlane Wraps to Its Partner Network News Provided By KickCharge Creative November 19, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR



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