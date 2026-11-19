MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Guidance encourages practices to examine documentation workflows, review responsibilities and data-handling questions before selecting a tool.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Foxfire Systems Group is sharing four considerations for optometry practices evaluating artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted documentation as they review technology priorities for the year ahead. The guidance accompanies the company's focus on AI Scribe and emphasizes understanding a tool's role in the practice before making a purchasing decision.For providers and staff, documentation involves more than producing a note. A practice must also decide how information is reviewed, corrected and finalized in the electronic health record (EHR), the digital system used to maintain patient health information. Foxfire recommends evaluating those steps alongside a demonstration of an AI-assisted tool.The company identified four questions for practices to address:What information does the tool use? Practices can ask the vendor to identify the information used to generate documentation, the type of output produced and how that output reaches the patient record. Establishing these details helps the team distinguish the functions demonstrated from assumptions about what AI can do.How does the workflow handle review and corrections? A demonstration can include questions about incomplete information, revisions to a note and the steps required before documentation is finalized. Foxfire recommends clarifying which responsibilities remain with the provider or authorized staff and how those responsibilities fit existing practice procedures.Does the demonstration reflect everyday work? Practice leaders can describe their usual exam sequence and documentation needs rather than relying only on a standard product overview. De-identified examples can help organize the discussion without sharing identifiable patient information. The evaluation should also consider handoffs between providers and staff.What requirements need to be understood before adoption? Practices can ask about configuration, training, pricing and prerequisites for their proposed software setup. Questions about data access, handling and retention should be addressed directly with the vendor and reviewed against the practice's own policies before a decision is made.These considerations are intended for evaluating AI-assisted documentation tools generally. They do not assume that all products use the same methods or offer the same functions. Foxfire's AI Scribe demonstrations provide an opportunity for prospective clients to ask product-specific questions and discuss their documentation requirements.Information about Foxfire's technology is available at Foxfire Systems Group. Demonstration inquiries can be directed through the company's contact page.About Foxfire Systems GroupFoxfire Systems Group provides optometry-focused electronic health record and practice-management technology, revenue cycle services, workflow tools, training and support. Based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the company works with independent and multi-location eye care practices across the United States.

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Foxfire Systems Group Shares AI Scribe Evaluation Tips for Optometry News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs November 19, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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