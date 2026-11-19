The Business Research Company

vivaglobin-global-market-report

The Business Research Company's Vivaglobin Market Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Vivaglobin market is experiencing notable growth fueled by advances in diagnosis and treatment options for immune system disorders. As awareness and acceptance of subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIg) therapies rise, along with expanding healthcare infrastructure, this therapeutic segment is becoming increasingly important. Let's explore how the market size, key drivers, regional trends, and future prospects are shaping the Vivaglobin landscape.

Current Size and Growth Outlook for the Vivaglobin Market

During the historic period, the Vivaglobin market expanded due to factors like better diagnosis rates for primary immunodeficiency disorders, wider clinical use of SCIg therapies, growth of specialty pharmacy networks, accessibility of plasma-derived treatments, and greater physician awareness about immune conditions. Looking ahead, the market's growth is expected to be supported by rising demand for self-administered immunoglobulin therapies, advances in personalized immunotherapy, increased investments in rare disease treatments, a growing elderly population with immune challenges, and improvements in plasma fractionation technologies. Key trends in the forecast period include stronger adoption of subcutaneous immunoglobulin, preference for home-based administration, focus on long-term immune replacement, development of patient-centric dosing, and greater attention to treatment safety and tolerability.

Download a free sample of the vivaglobin market report:



Vivaglobin Therapy and Its Role in Treating Primary Immunodeficiency

Vivaglobin serves as a subcutaneous immunoglobulin therapy, primarily prescribed for patients suffering from primary immunodeficiency (PI), a group of disorders that impair the immune system's ability to fend off infections. By providing a continuous supply of antibodies through subcutaneous administration, Vivaglobin helps strengthen the immune response and reduces the frequency and severity of infections in affected individuals.

Primary Immunodeficiency's Rising Prevalence Boosting the Vivaglobin Market

One of the major factors driving the Vivaglobin market is the increasing number of primary immunodeficiency disease cases. These disorders weaken the immune system, making patients more vulnerable to infections. The rise in prevalence is linked to improved diagnostic tools, better genetic testing, heightened awareness, and more accurate identification of previously undiagnosed patients. Vivaglobin's ability to provide consistent antibody supplementation through an easy-to-administer method supports patients with PI by improving their immune function. For example, in August 2023, a report by Thermo Fisher highlighted that roughly 6 million people worldwide are estimated to have primary immunodeficiency. Within the UK, about 5,000 individuals are affected by this condition. This growing patient base is expected to significantly propel Vivaglobin market expansion.

View the full vivaglobin market report:



Increased Research and Development Investment as a Market Catalyst

Another key driver of Vivaglobin market growth is the rising investment in research and development (R&D) within the pharmaceutical sector. R&D efforts encompass clinical trials, lab research, and regulatory work necessary for developing new drugs and therapies. Greater focus on R&D leads to innovative immunoglobulin formulations, improved delivery methods, and enhanced treatment outcomes for patients with PI. For instance, in April 2025, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported an 8.2% year-on-year increase in government R&D spending, rising from £16.1 billion in 2022 to £17.4 billion in 2023. Such increased funding supports advancements that benefit Vivaglobin and related therapies.

How the Growing Elderly Population Influences Vivaglobin Demand

The expansion of the geriatric population is also expected to contribute substantially to the Vivaglobin market's growth. Older adults, typically aged 65 and above, often experience immune system decline and are more susceptible to infections. This demographic shift is driven by improved healthcare and longer life expectancy combined with declining birth rates. Vivaglobin plays a valuable role by offering a convenient subcutaneous immunoglobulin therapy that helps strengthen immunity in elderly patients, improving their quality of life. According to the US Administration for Community Living, in 2022, 17.3% of the population was aged 65 or older, and this proportion is projected to increase to 22% by 2040. This trend underscores the expanding potential patient pool for Vivaglobin.

Regional Dynamics and Market Expansion Trends

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the Vivaglobin market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and strong awareness. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, supported by improving healthcare access, increased diagnosis rates, and growing treatment adoption. The market report covers other important regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on Vivaglobin's market trajectory.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vivaglobin Market Report Analyzes Market Trends, Segment Details, and Corporate Strategies News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 19, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.