The retailer announces a 13% sitewide discount, with complimentary moissanite stud earrings on first purchases.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rosec Jewels, an online fine jewelry retailer, has announced its Black Friday 2026 promotion. The campaign includes a 13% sitewide discount and complimentary moissanite stud earrings with a customer's first purchase.The sitewide discount applies across the company's online collections, including engagement rings, wedding bands, earrings, and necklaces. The moissanite stud earrings offer applies specifically to first purchases and is provided in addition to the discount.Collections Covered by the PromotionRosec Jewels' product range includes lab-grown diamond, moissanite, and colored gemstone jewelry in a variety of metals and settings. Its lab-grown diamond selection includes colorless, pink, green, and blue diamond designs.Ring configurations include solitaire, halo, side-stone, and three-stone settings, alongside bridal sets. The company also offers earrings and necklaces featuring diamonds and colored gemstones, including ruby, emerald, and sapphire.Individual product listings provide specifications such as gemstone dimensions, metal options, setting details, and available ring sizes.Grading DocumentationSelected lab-grown diamond designs are accompanied by International Gemological Institute (IGI) reports. The associated documentation is identified at the product level and may describe characteristics including laboratory-grown identification, carat weight, color, clarity, and measurements.The scope of each report should be reviewed separately. A report covering a center diamond does not necessarily assess every component of the finished jewelry.Campaign Timing and Collection InformationThe announcement precedes Black Friday on November 27, 2026, and Cyber Monday on November 30. The promotional period and instructions for applying the discount will be published on the Rosec Jewels website.A selection of products covered by the sitewide promotion is presented on the company's Black Friday collection page:About Rosec JewelsRosec Jewels is an online fine jewelry brand offering engagement rings, wedding bands, earrings, necklaces, and other jewelry. Its collections include moissanite, colored gemstones, and IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds in a range of metals and settings.Website:

Anil Batwara

Rosec Jewels LLC

+1 347-923-6675

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Rosec Jewels Announces Black Friday 2026 Promotion Across Online Collections News Provided By Rosec Jewels LLC November 19, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail



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