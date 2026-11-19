NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Harmonate, a provider of AI-enabled financial workflow tools, and Reliant Fund Services, a fund administrator and outsourced controller/CFO services provider to private equity, venture capital, and other private fund managers, are collaborating to improve the process of transitioning funds between administrators. The initiative combines Harmonate's technology with Reliant's experienced, senior-led teams to reduce manual migration work and support a more controlled transition process.

Changing fund administrators can be a significant undertaking for private fund managers, particularly when historical accounting records, investor activity, and supporting documentation must be transferred and reconciled. Reliant is implementing Harmonate's Document Validation and GL Sync tools as part of its existing conversion and quality-control processes, with the goal of reducing manual work and helping managers move to a new administrator with less disruption.

“Many managers stay with an administrator longer than they should because they expect the conversion to be difficult,” said Eric Schultz, Founder and Managing Member of Reliant Fund Services.“Technology can make the process more efficient, but it does not replace the experienced people who reconcile the records, investigate differences, and take responsibility for the transition.”

At the core of this collaboration is a shared belief that automation should support experienced professionals, not replace them. GL Sync streamlines general-ledger migrations through automated workflows and an auditable record of the process, while Document Validation supports data validation and internal quality-control procedures. Reliant is incorporating these capabilities into its existing conversion and review processes within its established SOC 1 Type II control environment. All client-facing deliverables remain subject to Reliant's established review and approval procedures.

“Fund administration requires deep expertise and careful judgment,” said Kevin Walkup, CEO of Harmonate.“Technology should amplify those strengths, not eliminate them. Our collaboration with Reliant demonstrates how automation can reduce friction while preserving the professional oversight clients depend on.”

About Harmonate

Harmonate is a unified AI-Native powered platform that helps companies streamline operations, automate financial workflows, and gain real-time visibility across their business. Unlike traditional point solutions that address a single function, Harmonate brings together finance, payments, reconciliation, analytics, labor insights, and operational intelligence into one connected platform. To learn more, visit .

About Reliant Fund Services

Reliant Fund Services is a partner-led firm providing comprehensive, technology-enabled fund administration, management company accounting, and outsourced CFO and controller services to emerging and established private equity, venture capital, and other alternative investment managers. Our experienced professionals combine white-glove service, senior-level oversight, and modern technology to deliver solutions tailored to each client's needs. To learn more, visit .

Harmonate

Harmonate Corp.

+1 888-404-3151

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Harmonate and Reliant Fund Services Collaborate to Simplify Fund Administrator Transitions News Provided By Harmonate November 19, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Technology



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