(Xetr:XETRA: T9G ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619 WKN: A3DTUQ)

- Prof. Thomas DirschkaLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- We are happy to report that in view of the results of our last Clinical trial the Company will now concentrate in looking for partnering opportunities to plan a Phase 3 taking these important findings in mind and submitting a protocol to the Regulator focused on the lesions the most likely to become dangerous and evolute to SCC a metastatic kind of Cancer.The last analyst report which we are citing below* is an update regarding our last Research Phase 2B results on Highly Proliferative Actinic Keratosis (AK) lesions made under the direction of Prof. Thomas Dirschka head of Centroderm.In reaction to the CRO report of top results Mr Thilo Hasler from Sphene Capital stated:“...we consider the results to be highly encouraging from a biological and clinical development perspective. The most relevant finding concerns the change in the proportion of marker lesions classified as modified PRO Score Grade III, representing the most pronounced basal proliferation pattern within the study's classification system. In the VDA-1102 treatment group, the proportion of evaluable patients presenting Grade III lesions decreased from 76.9% at baseline to 37.5% after twelve weeks (-39.4 pp), while the corresponding proportion in the placebo group declined only marginally, from 46.2% to 44.4% (-1.8 pp). These observations suggest a potential meaningful treatment-associated reduction in abnormal epidermal proliferation.The PRO index is measured by optical means on the skin and in this study, individual lesions of interest were ink-spot marked and followed during a 12-week treatment with Vidac product VDA1102. 12 out of the 18 patients with grade 3 (hyper proliferative) lesions showed a clear shift down to lower grades, i.e lower proliferation rate down to zero in some cases while Grade 2 lesions mostly benign showed a less dramatic reaction. The Safety profile was very good, with very few Local Skin Reaction (SLR) of any importance. To the Company's knowledge this is the first time that individual lesions evolution is followed in a clinical study over time during treatment.These findings might help de-risk future Phase 3 which we began planning with a clear view on our new claims of helping to progressively eliminate the dangerous lesions in a non-invasive, well tolerated way.Prof. Thomas Dirschka declared“This is the first product ever to successfully treat specifically highly proliferative lesions of AK in a non-invasive way. We were impressed by the differential results on Grade 2 lesions and those on grade 3 which are in danger of becoming cutaneous SCC. This fills an important medical need. It also shows the importance and accuracy of using the PRO index to characterize lesions.”We will now try to interest potential partners for bringing the product to Phase 3 and hopefully to registration.* Sphene Capital update report, November 11, 2026:About Vidac PharmaVidac Pharma Holdings Plc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing medicines for oncologic and onco-dermatologic diseases. Its investigational treatments target the Hexokinase-2 (HK2) metabolic checkpoint, aiming to restore normal cellular metabolism and selectively induce programmed cell death in cancer cells. Vidac's lead drug candidate, VDA-1102, is under clinical development for actinic keratosis and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.VDA-1102 is an investigational drug candidate and is not yet an approved medicine.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements concerning potential partnerships, Phase 3 study planning, regulatory submissions, and future development of VDA-1102. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including clinical outcomes, regulatory requirements, financing availability, and the ability to secure partners. Actual outcomes may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Max Herzberg

Vidac pharma Holding Plc

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VIDAC PHARMA WILL NOW FOCUS ACTIVITY ON SEEKING PARTNERING FOR A PHASE 3 News Provided By Vidac pharma Holding Plc November 19, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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