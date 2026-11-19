MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jatayupara in Kollam district, Minister of State (MoS) for Tourism Suresh Gopi told IANS on Thursday, as the giant Jatayu sculpture draws renewed attention following the release of the film 'Ramayana'.

MoS Gopi said that Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat would visit the site ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.

Shekhawat would return to New Delhi after the visit and brief PM Modi on the destination and its tourism potential.

The Prime Minister would visit Jatayupara after receiving the briefing, MoS Gopi said.

The proposed visit comes at a time when the site has been in the news following the release of the film 'Ramayana'.

The film has brought fresh attention to Jatayu, the mythical bird who fought demon king Ravana while trying to rescue Maa Sita.

According to the epic, the wounded bird fell to the ground after the battle.

Located at Chadayamangalam in Kollam district, Jatayupara is home to the Jatayu Earth Centre.

Its main attraction is a massive sculpture of the mythical bird, set atop a huge rock formation.

The sculpture is about 200 feet long, 150 feet wide and 70 feet high.

It is described as the world's largest bird sculpture.

The site is spread across a hill around 1,000 feet above sea level and has emerged as a major tourism destination in Kerala.

It combines the epic's association with the landscape with adventure and nature-based tourism.

The renewed interest following the film's release has brought the destination back into the national spotlight.

Visitors have been showing interest in the sculpture and the location associated with the Ramayana episode.

A visit by the Prime Minister is expected to draw national attention to Jatayupara and give a further push to tourism in Kollam and other parts of southern Kerala.

MoS Gopi did not disclose a date for PM Modi's proposed visit.