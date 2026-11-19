MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Reiterating the 'Zero Tolerance' policy against terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that following the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Latif Bhat, Kashmir is now free of locally recruited terrorists.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day counter-terrorism conference, HM Shah said,“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we have adopted a 'Zero Tolerance' policy towards terrorism, and this policy is yielding positive results.”

He said after the gunning down of LeT terrorist Latif Bhat, Kashmir is now free of locally recruited terrorists born in India.“This marks a major milestone in the fight against terrorism,” he said.

The Union Minister said that the hallmark of a successful agency is its ability to apprehend terrorists and put them behind bars before they can carry out a terrorist attack; all state police forces should study this model and implement it, according to an official statement.

“To eliminate terrorism, organised crime, and drug-related problems, it is essential to bring offenders hiding abroad back to India. Since 2019, 303 fugitives have been brought back to India from 36 countries,” said HM Shah.

He said it is essential to dismantle the entire terror financing network; to achieve this, better coordination with agencies responsible for financial investigations is necessary

“Success cannot be achieved without launching a simultaneous assault on the entire terror network. We will not succeed in the fight against terrorism unless we have a shared objective and clearly defined accountability at every stage of the process to achieve that objective,” he said.

On the occasion, the Union Home Minister released the publication 'Fail-Safe Investigation' brought out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He also laid the foundation stone of the NIA office complex in Chandigarh and inaugurated the NIA residential complex built at Maidangarhi in Delhi.

In addition, Union Home Minister e-launched the NIA's 'Pushti' portal and conferred decorations on seven officers and personnel of the National Investigation Agency.

Those present at the event included Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director Intelligence Bureau (IB) Mahesh Dikshit, Special Secretary (Internal Security) Anand Swarup and Director General National Investigation Agency (NIA) Rakesh Aggarwal, along with several other senior officers, said the statement.