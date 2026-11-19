MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 19 (IANS) Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) Secretary Srinivas Kumar Tummala visited India's Maitri Research Station in Antarctica as part of an official delegation to review operational conditions and interact with stationed researchers and scientists.

Accompanied by S. Gopal Krishna, Joint Secretary, Integrated Finance Division (IFD), MoES, and Shailendra Saini, Group Director (Antarctic Operations), Tummala inspected the facility and held discussions with the Indian contingent that arrived at the base earlier this month.

An oceanographer and scientist who previously headed the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (IOTWMS) Secretariat under the UNESCO Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission in Perth, Australia, before assuming charge as MoES Secretary earlier this year, Tummala shared technical insights with the team deployed at the outpost.

According to the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), which oversees India's Antarctic Programme, the visit reaffirmed the country's commitment to advancing polar science and strengthening its Antarctic research and operational capabilities.

Established in 1989 by a designated team of the Indian Army as India's second research base following Dakshin Gangotri (set up in 1983), Maitri was named by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Built of wooden logs and capable of accommodating nearly 25 personnel at a time, the station supports multi-disciplinary studies across atmospheric, chemical, biological, earth, and medical sciences.

Situated in the rocky mountainous region of Schirmacher Oasis in Queen Maud Land, the facility is equipped with a GPS station, a seismometer, a meteorological monitoring station, and an analytical laboratory, alongside essential living amenities to withstand Antarctica's harsh climate. While tourists visit parts of the continent, entry to research stations remains restricted.

Of the nearly 40 lakes in the surrounding area, Lake Priyadarshini, located directly opposite the station, serves as the primary freshwater source for the expedition team. Russia's Novolazarevskaya Station is situated roughly five kilometres away, and a nearby airfield jointly serves both the Indian and Russian bases.