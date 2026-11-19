MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (IANS) Ahmedabad City Police have seized more than Rs 53.51 lakh in cash and over two kg of ganja in a raid in the Sarkhej area, while registering two cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act during a special anti-drugs operation conducted by Zone-7 police in a single night.

The police have arrested two people in the two cases, while two other accused, including a man and a woman, are yet to be apprehended.

The total value of the seized property in the Sarkhej case has been estimated at Rs 54.59 lakh, including Rs 53.51 lakh in cash.

According to a statement issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-7) Shivam Verma, the action was part of the 'No Drugs in Ahmedabad City' campaign launched by the city police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut to prevent drug abuse among youngsters and curb the illegal sale and purchase of narcotic substances.

As part of the campaign, police teams were instructed to strengthen human intelligence and informant networks to identify suppliers and peddlers of MD drugs and other narcotic substances.

A special NDPS drive was subsequently organised under the supervision of DCP Verma. Assistant Commissioners of Police of M and N divisions, police inspectors of all police stations in Zone-7 and the Local Crime Branch (LCB) team led by Police Sub-Inspector H.D. Vaghela conducted joint patrolling and combing operations.

In the first case, registered at Bodakdev police station, police arrested Raju Bhil, 23, and seized 131.220 grams of ganja valued at Rs 6,561.

The police have also named Sunitaben Chhara, who lives near Sanyas Ashram in Sarkhej, as an accused in the case. She is yet to be arrested. The case has been registered under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(2)(a) and 29 of the NDPS Act.

In the second case, registered at Sarkhej police station, police arrested Sunita Rathod, 42, and seized two kg and 174 grams of ganja valued at Rs 1.08 lakh. They also recovered 28 plastic and zip bags and Rs 53,51,100 in cash.

The total value of the seized property, excluding any separately assessed value for the bags, has been put at Rs 54,59,800. Sunita's husband, Deepakbhai Rathod, who is also named as an accused, is yet to be arrested.

The case has been registered under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(2)(b) and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985. Police have formed separate teams to investigate the source of the seized ganja and the large amount of cash recovered from the premises.

Officials said the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) may be approached for assistance if required.

The investigation will also examine the accused's assets, and police are considering further action, including property seizure and demolition, subject to verification and findings.