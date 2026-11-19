MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS)The Supreme Court on Thursday granted the Centre two weeks' additional time to complete the investigation into the June 12, 2025, Ahmedabad Air India plane crash that claimed 260 lives, after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, informed the court that the probe was nearing completion.

A Bench of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana was hearing a batch of pleas, including one filed by the father of late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the Pilot-in-Command of Air India flight AI-171, seeking an independent, court-monitored investigation into the tragedy. SG Mehta, the Centre's second-highest law officer, sought an adjournment of two to three weeks to enable the investigators to complete the remaining formalities.

"We are at the fag end of the investigation," SG Mehta submitted, maintaining that the delay was not intentional and explaining that aviation accident investigations have to adhere to international protocols.

However, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for one of the petitioners, opposed the request for an adjournment.

Taking note of the Centre's submission, the apex court granted additional time and directed that the petitions be listed for further hearing after two weeks.

Earlier, the AAIB, in its affidavit before the Supreme Court, had opposed the constitution of a parallel or court-monitored investigation, contending that the probe was being conducted under a comprehensive statutory framework and internationally recognised protocols.

The investigating agency had informed the apex court that 49 of the 66 mandatory investigative steps prescribed under ICAO Annex 13 had been completed and that all technical testing, barring the analysis of data retrieved from one Engine Monitoring Unit, had been concluded.

It had further submitted that six specialist groups were engaged in preparing the final analysis and report, with the draft report required to be shared with the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) for comments before its finalisation and publication.

The June 12, 2025, crash of Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, claimed 260 lives, including 241 passengers and crew members on board and 19 people on the ground.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had granted the Centre three weeks to place on record the status of the investigation after being informed that the inquiry was in its final stages and certain aircraft components had been sent abroad for specialised testing.