MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 19 (IANS) The BJP has stepped up its efforts to expand its organisational reach in Madhya Pradesh, with its senior leaders asking party fronts and cells to strengthen their grassroots networks, connect with different social groups and increase public outreach.

The emphasis was evident at a meeting held at the BJP state headquarters in Bhopal on Thursday, addressed by National Joint General Secretary (Organisation) Shiv Prakash, state party president Hemant Khandelwal and state organisation general secretary Chandrashekhar.

Shiv Prakash said the party's fronts and cells had an important responsibility to connect different sections of society with the organisation and act as a link between the government and the people.

He said their role should not be limited to publicising the achievements and welfare schemes of the Central and Madhya Pradesh governments. They should also collect suggestions from society and convey them to the government after proper study and assessment.

"All fronts and cells should play their role as an effective bridge between the organisation and society," he said.

Shiv Prakash also called for developing research teams within the party's various fronts to study government policies, assess the implementation of schemes and suggest improvements.

He asked them to organise service activities, medical camps and awareness programmes at the grassroots level.

Addressing the meeting, Khandelwal said the party's organisational expansion depended on regular public contact and engagement with different sections of society.

"Our every effort should enhance the organisation's reputation, credibility and public acceptance," he said.

He asked the fronts to identify areas where the party needed greater outreach and bring more people into the organisational network. He also assigned specific responsibilities to different cells.

The sports cell was asked to organise competitions at mandal and district levels, while the cultural cell was asked to promote ideological theatre programmes.

The cooperative cell was asked to reach out to dairy, fisheries and cooperative institutions. The medical cell was told to publicise information about hospitals providing treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The traders' cell was also asked to connect with street vendors and business organisations to expand the party's reach among different occupational groups.

State organisation general secretary Chandrashekhar stressed the need to strengthen the party structure from the state level to individual booths through regular meetings, training programmes and field visits.

He asked the fronts to prepare annual action plans and form special teams to reach out to first-time voters, students and young people. Chandrashekhar also called for active participation in the party's 'Seva Doot Abhiyan', scheduled from December 1 to 25.

The campaign will focus on public service, social initiatives and organisational expansion. It will also seek to take the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public life and service to the people to different sections of society, he said.