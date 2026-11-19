MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) The Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav-Patil on Thursday announced that the state government has included six additional talukas in its list of drought-affected regions, taking the total number of drought-hit talukas in the state for the Kharif 2026 season to 310.

The newly added talukas are Dindori (Nashik district), Wada and Vikramgad (Palghar district), Chiplun (Ratnagiri district), and Hatkanangale and Gadhinglaj (Kolhapur district).

A Government Resolution (GR) formalising the decision has been issued.

The state had earlier declared 304 talukas drought-affected based on rainfall deficit and other parameters during the 2026 Kharif season.

Following representations seeking the inclusion of remaining affected areas, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had directed the administration during a recent Cabinet meeting to conduct a 20 per cent sample survey of five major crops and carry out on-ground field verification in accordance with Central government norms.

Based on the subsequent reports submitted by the respective District Collectors, these six talukas were added to the list, Minister Jadhav-Patil said.

With this notification, a comprehensive package of drought relief measures and concessions has come into effect across the newly included talukas.

Minister Jadhav-Patil said the government has provided exemptions in land revenue, restructuring of crop loans, and a stay on the recovery of agriculture-related loans.

While agricultural pumps up to 7.5 horsepower (HP) already enjoy a full power bill waiver, pumps exceeding 7.5 HP in these talukas will receive concessions on current electricity bills.

Furthermore, power connections to agricultural pumps in scarcity-declared villages will not be disconnected.

He further informed that the government has given examination fee waivers for school and college students, along with relaxed norms under the VB-G RAM G (Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) to maximise rural job creation.

Water tankers will be deployed for drinking water wherever necessary, and the government will focus on adequate fodder supply for livestock, uninterrupted foodgrain distribution for farmers and agricultural labourers, and initiation of water conservation works.

The minister clarified that financial assistance for crop losses to affected farmers in these six talukas will be announced through a separate Government Resolution once the prescribed administrative procedures are completed.

The respective administrative departments have been instructed to make the necessary funds available to implement these concessions.

Earlier, the state Water Resources Department in its presentation to the cabinet said that Maharashtra's dams are holding significantly less water than at the same time last year. In the wake of drought conditions following deficit rainfall, the water storage level has fallen to 923.60 TMC (64 per cent) as on November 17, 2026, against 1,309.93

Thousand Million Cubic Feet (TMC) (90 per cent) on November 17, 2025, in total 3,042 dams across the state. In one year, Maharashtra has lost 386.33 TMC of live storage - a fall of 26 percentage points. The department has clarified that the live storage is usable storage excluding dead storage below the outlet level.

Marathwada is worst hit. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division - covering Marathwada - has seen the steepest collapse, from 90% to just 36%. Amravati (52%) and Nagpur (56%) are also well below last year. Konkan (81%), Pune (75%) and Nashik (74%) remain comparatively better, but all six divisions are below last year's level. In the case of Mumbai and Thane Municipal Corporations, supply is at 84%, down from 95% last year. Modak Sagar Dam is the major concern at 46%, down 35 percentage points. Upper Vaitarna remains strongest at 94%.