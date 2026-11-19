MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) State-owned oil marketing companies -- Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum -- issued a clarification on Thursday, stating that they have achieved only 0.08 per cent biodiesel blending in the current financial year so far, significantly below the targeted level of 5 per cent by 2030.

"Due to limited feedstock availability, actual blending remains significantly below this target. During FY 2025–26, the oil marketing companies achieved an overall biodiesel blending level of only 0.18 per cent," the clarification read.

In the fiscal year 2025-26, biodiesel blending by the oil marketing companies stood at 0.18 per cent.

The National Policy on Biofuels, 2018, which was amended in 2022, set an indicative target of 5 per cent biodiesel blending by 2030.

On an industry basis, out of a total of about 4900 crore sales of high speed diesel (HSD) made by the three public sector oil marketing companies from April to September 2026, more than 4700 crore litres of HSD were unblended. In other words, there was 0 per cent biodiesel in this fuel.

The remaining 200 crore litres had an overall biodiesel blending of only 4 crore litres with an average blending of 2 per cent, the statement said.

"Overall biodiesel blending of only 0.08 per cent on an industry basis has been achieved during this period.

All high speed diesel sales (HSD) sales, including a very small quantity of biodiesel blended diesel, are governed by BIS standard IS 1460 providing specifications for Automotive Diesel Fuel and forms part of publicly notified National Policy on Biofuels," the oil marketing companies said.

The biodiesel practice is also followed internationally, in countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Brazil adopting biodiesel blending programmes based on their respective feedstock availability with blending percentage ranging from 10 per cent to 50 per cent.

The public sector oil marketing companies remain committed to supplying fuel that conforms to prescribed quality standards and applicable regulations, the statement added.