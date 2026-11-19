MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu will on Friday inaugurate the DDA's 'Yamuna Dialogues', a multi-stakeholder conference on the sustainable development of the river and its floodplains, an official said.

The event, being organised at Baansera on the banks of the Yamuna, will bring national and international experts, policymakers, representatives of government and statutory agencies, scientific and technical institutions, urban planners, landscape architects, environmental practitioners, development partners, private sector representatives and civil society organisations to evolve a shared vision for the sustainable development of the Yamuna, the official said in a statement.

D. Thara, Secretary, Department of Capital Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, will be the guest of honour at the event, said a statement issued by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Six key themes, including floodplain ecology, riverfront development, urban water and drainage management, sustainable financing, technological innovation and governance, will form the focus of discussions, it said.

The platform is envisaged as an opportunity to exchange knowledge, draw upon successful national and international experiences and develop collaborative approaches for addressing the complex ecological, environmental, planning and governance challenges confronting the Yamuna and its floodplains, it said.

The Yamuna is an integral part of Delhi's ecological, cultural and historical identity. Its floodplains perform critical ecological functions, including flood moderation, groundwater recharge, biodiversity conservation and maintenance of interconnected natural water systems, it said.

However, the scale and complexity of challenges facing the river corridor require a coordinated, scientific and long-term approach that brings together ecological restoration, hydrological management, urban planning, public participation and sustainable financing.

Recognising the importance of restoring this vital ecological asset, the DDA has undertaken an extensive floodplain restoration programme covering nearly 1,700 hectares across 13 integrated projects along both banks of the Yamuna, spanning from the Wazirabad Barrage to the Okhla Barrage, it said.

Adopting an ecology-first approach, these initiatives focus on restoration of wetlands and natural water systems, development of native riverine forests and grasslands, enhancement of biodiversity and ecological connectivity, and creation of environmentally sensitive public spaces.

The projects also seek to establish a sustainable relationship between the river and the city through nature trails, walking and cycling networks, and opportunities for environmental education and community engagement.

The Yamuna Dialogues represent an important step towards bringing diverse expertise and institutional perspectives together to strengthen and provide a long-term direction to these restoration efforts.

The initiative seeks to move beyond isolated interventions towards a comprehensive and integrated vision for the Yamuna corridor. The discussions will explore how ecological restoration, responsible urban development and public engagement can complement each other to create lasting benefits for both the river and the city, the statement said.

For the people of Delhi, the initiative seeks to create opportunities for a more meaningful and sustainable relationship with the river. The development of ecologically sensitive ghats, accessible public spaces, nature trails and cycling and walking networks can provide citizens with opportunities for recreation, nature appreciation, cultural engagement and environmental learning.