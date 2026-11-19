MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 19 (IANS) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) carried out a medical evacuation from a chemical/oil product tanker off the coast of Keralam. The operation was carried out on on November 18, 2026.

On receiving an alert, an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mark-III of the 845 Squadron took off from the air enclave at Nedumbassery in Kochi and successfully executed the critical rescue.

The helicopter (CG 871), reached the MT ARS ET LABOR and the ICG personnel helped lift the seafarer, suffering from paralysis, in a gurney.

"Following a swift return to base, the patient was safely transferred to Rajagiri Hospital, Kochi, for further medical care," the ICG said.

"The operation underscores the ICG's continued commitment to maritime safety and prompt emergency response," it added.

The MT ARS ET LABOR is a 180 feet long tanker sailing under the Marshall Islands flag. As per marine tracking websites, it left the Liuheng port in China earlier this month and is expected to reach Kochi on November 23.

"The crew member was in no condition to wait for the ship to reach Kochi. Hence, an SOS was sent out seeking help. The evacuation was carried out seamlessly, thanks to the training and professionalism of the ICG," an official said.

Apart from guarding the country's coastline, the ICG is tasked with medical evacuations and Maritime Search and Rescue operations. Since its establishment in 1977, the ICG has rescued 10,000-13,000 people at sea.

The force says this amounts to saving one life every two days, on an average.

Meanwhile, with Cyclone Akvan approaching land over the Bay of Bengal, the ICG has heightened operational readiness along the country's Eastern Seaboard.

"Ships, aircraft, and radar stations are maintaining continuous surveillance to relay weather warnings to mariners and fishermen at sea," the ICG said.

As part of proactive measures, Remote Operating Stations are broadcasting VHF weather alerts in regional languages, while ports, shipping, fisheries, oil rigs, and shore authorities remain on high alert.

Disaster Response Teams (DRTs) have also been mobilised across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu to ensure swift SAR and Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.