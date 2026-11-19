MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 19 (IANS) The West Bengal Finance Department has initiated preparations for the 2027-28 state budget, directing all government departments to submit their financial projections by November 23 ahead of its scheduled presentation towards the end of the final quarter of the current 2026-27 fiscal year.

In an official notification issued to all secretaries, principal secretaries, and additional chief secretaries, the Finance Department instructed departmental heads to forward their projected figures for both the Revised Estimates for 2026-27 and the Budget Estimates for 2027-28.

"The state finance department wants the budget preparation process to be completed well in advance. Therefore, it has been requested to start work immediately. Special attention is being given to the proper use of government funds and cost-cutting," a Finance Department official said.

He noted that departments have been asked to strictly adhere to expenditure restraint guidelines while drafting their proposals.

"It has been made mandatory to take advice from the financial advisors of the concerned departments in this entire process," the official added.

According to the notification, departments must base their projections for the 2026-27 Revised Estimates and 2027-28 Budget Estimates on their expenditure patterns from existing budgetary allocations to date in the current financial year.

Other key parameters outlined in the directive include estimated expenditure for the remaining months of 2026-27, any reallocation of funds already executed or planned, and details regarding any new sub-heads opened during the ongoing fiscal year.

Departmental heads have also been asked to furnish records of any additional funding allocated so far, provide clear justifications for seeking funds beyond existing budgetary allocations, and report any other factors likely to impact expenditure for the current financial year.