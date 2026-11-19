MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 19 (IANS) Kerala Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the six-month-old UDF government, accusing Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan of failing to run the Cabinet as a team and take his own party into confidence.

On November 18th, Satheesan completed six months in office. Vijayan said the government had lost collective responsibility and was unwilling to correct its mistakes.

He claimed that the UDF had ceased to function as a united team and had become a divided front.

“Six months after the government assumed office, one only has to look at the media today to understand what public opinion is,” he said.

He said such a situation was not desirable for any Cabinet.

Even the minister who also heads the KPCC was not being consulted by the Chief Minister, he alleged. Vijayan said the minister had recorded his concerns before the public in measured and dignified language.

He had also raised them clearly and firmly at the Cabinet meeting, he added.

The Chief Minister, however, was unable to take his own party and the UDF into confidence, Vijayan alleged.

Instead, he was blaming the LDF, he said.

“Team UDF is no longer a team. It has become a divided team,” Vijayan said.

He described the criticism from within the Congress and the UDF as a sign of growing opposition to what he called the Chief Minister's authoritarian attitude.

Vijayan also accused the government of going back on the promises made by the UDF before the Assembly elections.

He called them hollow assurances and said the direction of the government had become clear within six months of taking office.

He alleged that the government had turned into one serving the interests of big business houses.

The BJP, he claimed, had a favourable view of the government and was extending support as if it were its own government.

Vijayan also accused the Satheesan government of appeasing the Sangh Parivar and presiding over a police raj.