MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 19 (IANS) The weather in Bihar is likely to change over the next three days under the influence of severe cyclonic storm 'Akvan' over the Bay of Bengal, with the Meteorological Centre in Patna forecasting rainfall in several districts between November 20 and 22, officials said on Thursday.

A warning of heavy rainfall has been issued for one or two places in Bhagalpur and Katihar districts on November 21.

Thunderstorms, lightning and strong, gusty winds are also expected in parts of eastern Bihar.

According to the Meteorological Centre's bulletin issued on Thursday, the severe cyclonic storm, located over the west-central Bay of Bengal, moved northwards at a speed of around 12 kmph during the previous six hours.

At 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the storm was centred around 440 km east-southeast of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and around 530 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha.

The Meteorological Department said the system, along with active easterly winds, would influence weather conditions across Bihar.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at several places in the eastern and central parts of the state from November 20 to 22.

On November 21, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are likely in eastern Bihar.

Heavy rainfall is also possible at one or two locations in Bhagalpur and Katihar.

The department has advised people to remain cautious during the period of adverse weather.

Residents have been asked to avoid open fields, tall trees and electricity poles during thunderstorms and lightning.

Farmers have also been advised to take precautions to protect their crops.

Harvested produce and crops ready for harvesting should be moved to safe and dry places.

Agricultural produce kept in open fields should be covered with tarpaulins to prevent rain damage.

The department has also advised farmers to avoid unnecessary irrigation of vegetables and other crops and ensure proper drainage arrangements in agricultural fields.

Officials warned that strong winds, lightning and heavy rainfall could damage vegetation, standing crops and weak structures.

Waterlogging may also occur in low-lying areas, while some roads could become inundated.

People have been urged to avoid unnecessary outdoor movement during thunderstorms and follow the latest weather advisories issued by the Meteorological Department.