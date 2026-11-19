MENAFN - Live Mint) As India bagged the Destination of the Year award 2027 by Travel + Leisure magazine, industrialist Anand Mahindra stressed that the occasion was not for celebration, but rather an opportunity to improve tourist facilities and simplify visa processes. He urged the Centre and state governments to create 'hassle-free tourist circuits' to attract more visitors.

'Not an occasion for celebration'

"India has been named 'Destination of the Year 2027' by Travel + Leisure magazine. It's not an occasion for celebration. At this moment, it's simply an opportunity," Mahindra wrote on X.

He warned against letting the recognition go unutilised and urged governments to take collective action. "So let's not live up to the old joke about 'never missing a chance to lose an opportunity.' Time for the Centre and States to double down on seamless visas, hassle-free tourist circuits and world-class visitor experiences. If the world wants to discover India, let's make it easy."

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora hailed the recognition but pointed to gaps in India's cleanliness standards and hospitality towards foreign tourists.

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"India being named @TravelLeisure's Destination of the Year 2027 is fantastic recognition. Tourism brings forex, investment & jobs. But we have miles to go. Cleanliness & treating foreign visitors with dignity & respect must become non-negotiable, so that the world falls in love with India," Deora wrote on X.

In the magazine's November 2026 edition, Editor-in-Chief Jacqui Gifford unveiled the selection, which included a diverse mix of destinations, from Madhya Pradesh's Panna National Park and Nagaland's Hornbill Festival to the Taj Mahal, Mumbai and Delhi's Chandni Chowk.

Travel + Leisure Editor-in-Chief Jacqui Gifford told Euronews:“Certain destinations tug at the heartstrings more than others. For me, one of those places is India.“I first visited when I was three and was spellbound by the colours, the buttery naan, the fine-spun silk of the saris, the chaos of the traffic, the warmth that emanates from every conversation. The country seeps into your skin.”

Udaipur: India's 'Venice of the East'

Gifford recommended visiting Udaipur, often referred to as India's“Venice of the East”. Surrounded by seven lakes, the city offers attractions such as the City Palace and Monsoon Palace. Visitors can also experience a royal stay at the Taj Lake Palace, which is frequently ranked among the world's best hotels, she said.

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Other destinations featured in the recommendations include the Lakshadweep archipelago, where only a handful of islands are opened to tourists each year; Madhya Pradesh, home to India's largest tiger population and several magnificent temples; and Chettinad, known for its distinctive architectural style.