All nine schools offering Asian curricula record progress across performance indicators, with four improving their overall ratings

November, 2026, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah's Asian curricula schools have recorded further progress in educational quality, with the latest independent evaluations showing improvements across all nine schools assessed, according to results released by Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (RAK DOK). Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The October 2026 evaluations covered schools offering Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi curricula, with four schools improving their overall ratings and the remaining five maintaining their previous ratings while making progress across individual performance indicators.

Among the schools demonstrating significant progress, Delhi Private School advanced to a 'Very Good' rating, recording improvements across 45 performance indicators.

Scholars Indian Private School advanced from 'Acceptable' to 'Good', with improvements across 40 indicators. Ideal English Private School (main campus) advanced from 'Acceptable' to 'Good', with improvements across 41 indicators. Bangladesh English Private School significantly improved to 'Acceptable', recording improvements across 56 performance indicators, the most of any of the nine schools.

Other key highlights from the latest evaluations include:

The latest results build on earlier achievements across Ras Al Khaimah's private school sector, including RAK Academy Al Hamra becoming the first school in Ras Al Khaimah to achieve an 'Outstanding' rating, in February 2026. The achievement was accompanied by improvements across several other private schools, including The International School of Choueifat and GEMS Westminster, which both advanced to 'Very Good'.

Across five evaluation cycles, the proportion of evaluated schools achieving a rating of 'Good' or higher has risen from 9% in AY 2022/23 to 52% in AY 2026/2027. Over the same period, the proportion of schools rated 'Acceptable' has dropped from 71% to 48% as more schools moved into higher overall rating categories, while the share rated 'Weak' fell from 20% to zero.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Shaib Al Naqbi, Board Member of Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge, said:“These results reflect the dedication of our of school leaders, teachers, students and families, and the collective commitment to educational excellence across Ras Al Khaimah. The progress we are seeing, from schools achieving the highest ratings to continued improvements across the sector, demonstrates what can be achieved through clear standards, independent evaluation and a shared determination to raise performance.

“Education is central to Ras Al Khaimah's vision for sustainable development and quality of life. We aim to build on these achievements, help every school reach its full potential and ensure all students have access to the highest standards of education.”

The independent evaluations were conducted by international education organisation Etio using the unified UAE School Inspection Framework, which provides consistent standards for assessing school performance across all Emirates.

The latest findings reflect sustained improvement in school performance across Ras Al Khaimah, with the number of schools rated 'Very Good' increasing from zero to three over five years.

RAK DOK will evaluate the remaining schools in the second round, scheduled for January and February 2027, as part of its ongoing efforts to support continuous improvement and further strengthen the quality of private education across Ras Al Khaimah.

ABOUT RAS AL KHAIMAH DEPARTMENT OF KNOWLEDGE:

Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (RAK DOK) is a government entity established in 2023 by decree of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. The Department was assigned with the mission of enhancing the quality of private education services in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, supporting innovation across all educational fields and systems, ensuring students receive high-quality education. The department is responsible for all stages of education of student of all ages and attainment levels, including kindergarten, early childhood education, school education, higher education, vocational training, and continuing education. RAK DOK is committed to developing an inclusive, world-class education ecosystem that promotes sustainability and innovation, empowers young learners to achieve their full potential, and enriches the community's quality of life in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

ABOUT RAS AL KHAIMAH:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is distinguished by its natural diversity, rich history and forward-thinking vision under His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. With a commitment to sustainable development, economic prosperity, social development and innovation, RAK has become an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located between East and West – with one third of the world's population within four hours' flying time – RAK is a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its economy is diverse, with no single sector accounting for more than 23% of GDP. RAK offers a business-friendly environment with customizable services, competitive operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax and one of the world's lowest corporate tax rates. With world-class infrastructure, RAK is home to over 73,000 companies, including industry leaders such as RAK Ceramics and Julphar. RAKEZ and Innovation City support dynamic growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a future-focused economy validated by 'A' range credit ratings since 2008 from Fitch and S&P.

RAK has a multicultural society of 0.4 million people from 150 countries, offering a high quality of life, accessible luxury living and a serene coastal lifestyle, with bold hospitality projects led by signature luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton. Projects such as RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, while its natural beauty (UAE's highest mountain, beaches and deserts) and rich cultural heritage – dating back 7,000 years – further enhance RAK's universal appeal.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up, a competitive cost of living and high quality of life, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities.