Ras Al Khaimah Private Schools Continue To Advance Education Quality As Latest Evaluations Reveal Further Progress
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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All nine schools offering Asian curricula record progress across performance indicators, with four improving their overall ratings
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn The October 2026 evaluations covered schools offering Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi curricula, with four schools improving their overall ratings and the remaining five maintaining their previous ratings while making progress across individual performance indicators. Among the schools demonstrating significant progress, Delhi Private School advanced to a 'Very Good' rating, recording improvements across 45 performance indicators. Other key highlights from the latest evaluations include:
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Scholars Indian Private School advanced from 'Acceptable' to 'Good', with improvements across 40 indicators.
Ideal English Private School (main campus) advanced from 'Acceptable' to 'Good', with improvements across 41 indicators.
Bangladesh English Private School significantly improved to 'Acceptable', recording improvements across 56 performance indicators, the most of any of the nine schools.
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