MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sharjah, UAE, November 2026: Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) has announced the launch of new editions of its career development programmes – Massar & Kawader, reaffirming its commitment to developing Emirati talent and preparing the next generation of leaders across the bank. The programmes form an integral part of the bank's Emiratisation and succession planning strategies, providing employees with structured development opportunities, practical experience and the skills required to progress into future leadership and management roles. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Both programmes follow comprehensive development plans that combine technical and practical skills development, rotations across roles and departments, career guidance, and hands-on assignments and projects. Through these initiatives, Participants gain valuable workplace experience, broadening their understanding of banking operations and strengthening their decision-making, leadership and team management capabilities in line with the requirements of their respective roles.

Massar prepares promising Emirati talent for leadership opportunities across the bank's departments. It offers tailored learning and development plans aligned with departmental requirements, supported by performance assessments to monitor participants' progress and recognises their achievements upon completion.

Kawader is designed to prepare Emirati leaders for management responsibilities within the bank's branches network. Through specialised leadership development courses and hands-on training, participants build capabilities required to manage branch operations effectively. Regular assessments gauge participants' readiness.

The career development programmes are part of Sharjah Islamic Bank's ongoing efforts to develop Emirati talent and prepare future leaders to take on management responsibilities and meet the bank's evolving needs.