The Organising Committee of the Doha International Music and Marching Festival (Doha Tattoo) has announced details of the festival's second edition, which will be held under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), from 14 to 17 December 2026 at Katara Cultural Village. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The festival is an international event that brings together military precision and musical creativity through spectacular field and artistic performances by leading military and musical bands from around the world. Its second edition will see an expanded international presence, welcoming nine bands representing eight countries, alongside Qatari bands, with more than 1,000 participants. This reflects the cultural and artistic diversity that defines the event.

The participating countries include the United Kingdom, the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Kazakhstan, returning for the second consecutive year, alongside French Republic, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Arab Republic of Egypt, which will all be participating for the first time, in addition to Qatar as the host nation.

The participating line-up includes the Egyptian Armed Forces Military Band, the Royal Marines Band from the United Kingdom, the French Republican Guard Band, and the Armed Forces bands of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, as well as the Armed Forces and Honour Guard Band of Armenia. The festival will also feature the Royal Oman Police Pipes and Drums, the Pakistan Army Pipes and Drums, and the Scots Guards from the United Kingdom.

The festival will also feature prominent Qatari participation from the Qatar Armed Forces, the Amiri Guard, Ministry of Interior, through the Police Academy and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).

The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra will also join several military performances, presenting special artistic segments that will bring a new musical dimension to the festival through a unique experience combining orchestral performances with field displays.

During the press conference held today at the Qatar Tourism head offices in Msheireb, Brigadier Dr. Fahad Saeed Al Subaie, Vice President of the Police Academy, Director of the Police College and General Director of the Festival, stated that the second edition builds on the success of the inaugural event and reflects Qatar's commitment to hosting major international events that bring together cultures from around the world, combining military precision with musical creativity.

He added that the festival embodies national values and Qatar's message of openness to the world and building bridges of communication between peoples, while offering audiences distinctive artistic and cultural experiences.

Eng. Ahmad Hamad Al Binali, Member of the Festival's Organising Committee and Director of Festivals and Events at Visit Qatar, said that the festival represents a key component of Qatar Calendar, the country's unified national events platform, contributing to the diverse programme of activities that Visit Qatar seeks to offer throughout the year.

He added that hosting this global event, with its broad international participation, reflects the confidence placed in State of Qatar and the standing it enjoys on the international stage. He also noted that the Festival Village will offer visitors an integrated experience combining entertainment, culture and hospitality through a diverse range of activities and accompanying experiences.

In addition, Captain Abdullah Ahmad Al Subaie, Head of the Military Display Committee within the Festival's Organising Committee, explained that military displays carry artistic, cultural and social significance, extending beyond showcasing military performance skills to presenting a vivid reflection of the values of discipline, respect and teamwork – values shared by peoples across different cultures.

He noted that the scale and diversity of participation reflect the festival's development in its second edition, which will feature an increase in the number of performances and participants, bringing the total to more than 1,000 participants from national and international bands, as part of a programme that combines the heritage of military traditions with modern performance techniques.

The Organising committee announced that tickets are now available to the public through Visit Qatar official ticketing platform:

Tickets are available in three categories: Silver at QAR 50, Gold at QAR 100, and VIP at QAR 300.

The committee also announced the festival's main partners, with Qatar Airways serving as the Travel Partner, Katara Hospitality as the Hospitality Partner, and Vodafone Qatar as the Telecommunications Partner.