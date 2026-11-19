Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity of the State of Libya, Mr. Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and Director of the General Intelligence Service Minister Hassan Rashad, in addition to Libya's Minister of State for Communication and Political Affairs, Mr. Walid El-Lafi.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi welcomed the visit of Libya's Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity to Egypt. The President emphasized the importance of advancing the historical, fraternal relations uniting the two brotherly countries and peoples, and of promoting bilateral cooperation across various priority sectors. This includes strengthening trade and investment ties, as well as joint cooperation in the fields of energy and reconstruction, to serve the mutual interests of both countries toward greater progress and prosperity. The President reaffirmed Egypt's unwavering commitment to achieving security and stability in brotherly Libya, as well as preserving its unity and territorial integrity.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity of Libya expressed his pride in visiting Egypt and meeting with the President. He lauded the fraternal relations uniting the two countries, noting his country's keenness on working with Egypt to strengthen these relations across an array of spheres. He expressed his profound appreciation for Egypt's steadfast efforts aimed at preserving stability in Libya, reflecting the depth of the fraternal ties binding the two countries and the Egyptian and Libyan peoples.

Mr. Dbeibeh also raised a number of consular matters concerning entry visas and residency permits for Libyan citizens in Egypt, the status of Libyan students in Egypt, and the entry of Libyan citizens into Egypt via the border crossing. In appreciation of the Libyan Prime Minister's visit and the close ties between Egypt and Libya, President El-Sisi directed that positive action be taken on these matters. It was also agreed that coordination would be conducted between the Ministries of Interior of both countries to resolve these issues at the earliest opportunity.

The meeting also discussed regional developments of mutual interest. The two sides agreed on the necessity of continuing coordination to achieve regional peace and stability and addressing various related challenges.

At the conclusion of the talks, President El-Sisi and Mr. Dbeibeh witnessed the signing of several agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs). These cover cooperation across various sectors, including fisheries, lakes and fish wealth development, natural gas infrastructure expansion, petroleum product refining, natural resources, knowledge and scientific research, and labor. This is in addition to training, capacity building, consultancy, technical support, career advancement, and leadership cultivation, as well as collaboration on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), media, government communication, and institutional outreach.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.