The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) ( ), a Shariah-based multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, and the Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation (HKECIC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in export credit insurance and support eligible exports from Hong Kong SAR to ICIEC Member States.

The two institutions signed the MoU on the sidelines of the Berne Union Annual General Meeting, held in Tokyo from 16 to 19 November 2026.

The MoU establishes a framework for sharing risk through co-insurance of eligible export transactions from Hong Kong SAR to ICIEC Member States and reinsurance of risks insured by HKECIC. The cooperation aims to increase the insurance capacity available to support exporters trading with these markets.

The framework also covers the exchange of information and technical expertise in risk assessment, underwriting, claims management and recoveries across short-term trade credit insurance and medium- and long-term export credit insurance.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC, stated: "Expanding trade requires more than market access; it requires the confidence to manage risks across borders. Our cooperation with HKECIC creates new opportunities to combine expertise and insurance capacity, helping exporters reach markets across our Member States while supporting stronger and more diversified trade relationships. We look forward to translating this partnership into tangible business opportunities."

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC).

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About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

As a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investment by providing risk mitigation and credit enhancement tools. The Corporation is the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front to deliver a comprehensive suite of Shariah-compliant insurance solutions to companies and institutions in its 51 Member States. ICIEC, for the 19th consecutive year, has maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top insurers in the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) industry. Additionally, S&P has reaffirmed ICIEC's“AA-” long-term issuer credit and financial strength ratings for the third consecutive year with a Stable Outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, global reinsurance network, and strong risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than USD 139 billion in trade and investment. ICIEC's activities are directed to several sectors such as energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

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