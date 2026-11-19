MENAFN - Mid-East Info) From sovereign AI agents to digital forensics and intelligence analytics, SAS demonstrates how technology can strengthen investigations and improve public safety. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November 2026: SAS, a global leader in data and AI, showcased its latest capabilities in intelligent policing at World Police Summit 2026 in Dubai, demonstrating how artificial intelligence and advanced analytics can help law enforcement agencies investigate cases faster, uncover hidden connections and respond to emerging threats.

With the UAE advancing its use of AI across government services, SAS highlighted how police forces can make better use of data while maintaining control over sensitive information and critical decisions. At its booth, the company presented solutions covering AI-powered digital assistants, identity intelligence, digital forensics and surveillance analytics, addressing challenges ranging from analysing digital evidence to identifying potential threats.

From Digital Evidence to Actionable Intelligence

Through a series of demonstrations, SAS highlighted how AI can help investigators bring together information from different sources and use it more effectively.

Digital Assistant for Law Enforcement: Allows officers to interact with data using natural language, making it easier to access information, generate insights and support decisions. 360 Identity Intelligence: Connects information on individuals, behaviours, violations and affiliations to help investigators identify hidden relationships and assess risks. Digital Forensics: Brings together data extracted from digital devices, including files, communications and system logs. Network analysis also helps identify connections between devices and digital identities. Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR): Combines information from sensors, video feeds and geospatial sources to help agencies monitor areas of interest, detect potential threats and support decisions in near real time.

Key demonstrations included:

Together, these demonstrations showed how AI and analytics can reduce the time investigators spend reviewing information manually. By bringing evidence and intelligence into a clearer view, police forces can identify connections earlier and make more informed decisions during investigations.

Mohamed Mysara, Principal Business Solutions Manager at SAS, said:“At World Police Summit 2026, SAS is showcasing how AI and analytics can help police forces investigate cases faster and make better decisions. Through solutions such as our Digital Assistant for Law Enforcement and 360 Identity Intelligence, we're showing how officers can access information more easily, identify patterns and uncover connections that may otherwise be missed.”

Sovereign AI Takes Centre Stage:

SAS also addressed the growing role of sovereign AI in law enforcement during a session titled“Mission Possible: Sovereign AI Agents, The Next Frontier of Intelligent Policing,” delivered by Mohamed Mysara and Caroline Barnett on 18 November. The session explored how AI agents can help police organisations move from analysing information to taking action while maintaining control over their data, decisions and operational priorities.

The discussion also highlighted the importance of human oversight as AI becomes more widely used in policing, particularly when handling sensitive information and making decisions that affect public safety.

Mysara added:“With the UAE continuing to invest in AI and digital transformation, there is a real opportunity to bring these technologies into law enforcement. However, as AI becomes more widely used in policing, protecting sensitive data and keeping officers in control of critical decisions must remain a priority. This is why sovereign AI is such an important part of the conversation.”

Supporting the UAE's Smart Policing Ambitions:

The UAE's focus on AI and digital transformation is creating opportunities for new technologies to support policing and public safety. As the volume of digital evidence grows, the ability to analyse information across multiple sources can help law enforcement agencies identify risks earlier, improve investigations and respond more effectively.

SAS's participation at World Police Summit 2026 highlighted how these capabilities can support the UAE's ambitions for smarter, safer communities, while reinforcing the importance of data protection and human oversight.

Through its work with public sector organisations across the region, SAS continues to support the adoption of AI and advanced analytics to help agencies address evolving security challenges.