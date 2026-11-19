Gold prices in Delhi fell by Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,34,500 per 10 grams on Thursday, extending their losing streak to eight sessions. The metal has dropped by Rs 12,400 since November 9. Silver also declined by Rs 2,500 to Rs 1,62,000 per kg.

Gold prices continued to fall in the national capital on Thursday, extending their losing streak to eight consecutive sessions. The price of 99.9% pure gold dropped by Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,34,500 per 10 grams, including all taxes, according to local traders. It had closed at Rs 1,35,800 per 10 grams on Wednesday.

The latest fall means gold has become cheaper by Rs 12,400 per 10 grams since November 9, when it was priced at Rs 1,46,900. A stronger Indian rupee and growing concerns about possible interest rate increases in the United States have put pressure on the yellow metal.

Silver prices also moved lower on Thursday. The white metal fell by Rs 2,500 to Rs 1,62,000 per kilogram, including all taxes. It had ended the previous session at Rs 1,64,500 per kg.

The recent fall in gold prices is linked mainly to a stronger US dollar, rising bond yields and expectations that the US Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher or increase them further.

Minutes of the Fed's October meeting showed that officials remained concerned about inflation and saw the possibility of tighter monetary policy.

Some policymakers indicated that further action could be needed if price pressures continued. The Fed kept its interest rate unchanged at that meeting, but the minutes strengthened market expectations of another increase.

Higher interest rates can make gold less attractive because the metal does not pay interest. When investors can earn better returns from interest-bearing assets, some may move their money away from gold.

A stronger dollar also makes gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies, which can reduce demand.

The stronger rupee has added to the pressure on domestic prices. Since India imports much of its gold, a stronger rupee can make overseas purchases cheaper in local currency, bringing down domestic rates.

In overseas trade, spot gold was quoted at USD 3,717.57 per ounce on Thursday, while silver slipped to USD 44.92 per ounce.

Gold had also faced heavy selling in the previous session, falling to its lowest level in more than a year as the dollar and US bond yields strengthened. On Thursday, it recovered slightly from its lowest level, but remained under pressure amid expectations of tighter US monetary policy.

Silver has faced an additional challenge because it is widely used in industries. Concerns about weaker industrial demand have added to the pressure on prices. The metal has fallen more than 60% from its peak of over USD 121 per ounce on January 29, 2026.

Market movements in the coming days will depend on the dollar, US interest rate expectations and demand for precious metals.

(With inputs from agencies)