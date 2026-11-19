MENAFN - Straits Research) Fluid Power Equipment Market Size & Growth Analysis

The global fluid power equipment market size was valued at USD 66.82 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 71.58 billion in 2026 to USD 124.09 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034.

Fluid power equipment refers to machinery and components that use pressurized fluids to transmit, control, and convert energy into mechanical motion. It primarily includes hydraulic and pneumatic systems such as pumps, motors, valves, cylinders, compressors, actuators, and filtration equipment. Fluid power equipment is widely used in manufacturing, construction, agriculture, material handling, automotive, aerospace, and industrial machinery to perform lifting, pressing, moving, and automated control operations.

Fluid Power Equipment Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 66.82 Billion2026 Market Size USD 71.58 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 124.09 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 7.12%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Europe Europe Market Share (2025) 32.4% Fastest-Growing Region North America North America CAGR (2026–2034) 7.41%Segment Insights By Equipment Type Leading Segment Pumps Market Share in 2025By Product Fastest-Growing Segment Pneumatic Actuators CAGRBy End-User Vertical Leading Segment Construction Market Share in 2025

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01

Growing Adoption of Energy-Efficient Variable-Speed Hydraulic Systems

Industrial operators are increasingly replacing fixed-speed hydraulic architectures with variable-speed systems that adjust motor and pump output according to actual machine requirements. Traditional hydraulic power units can consume unnecessary electricity when pumps continue operating at full speed during partial-load or idle conditions. Variable-speed technology reduces these losses while lowering heat generation, noise, and cooling requirements. This transition toward demand-based hydraulic power is strengthening fluid power equipment market trends, particularly across machine tools, presses, plastics machinery, and other energy-intensive industrial applications.

In March 2026, Danfoss Power Solutions launched its Vickers variable-speed drive portfolio for industrial hydraulic applications across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The integrated pump, electric motor, frequency drive, and control system can deliver energy savings of up to 60%, depending on the machine duty cycle.

02

Increasing Development of Compact High-Power Hydraulic Equipment

Machine manufacturers are seeking hydraulic components that provide greater power and functionality within smaller installation spaces. Compact hydraulic power units and valve systems can reduce overall machine dimensions while simplifying installation and improving energy utilization. This requirement is becoming increasingly important in machine tools, mobile equipment, medical systems, and automated production machinery where available space is limited. Manufacturers are therefore improving power density and integrating multiple functions into smaller assemblies, increasing fluid power equipment market demand for compact and modular solutions.

In September 2026, HAWE Hydraulik showcased its new-generation INKA 3 compact hydraulic power unit for machine-tool applications at AMB 2026. The redesigned unit provides 20% more power than the previous generation while maintaining a compact configuration, demonstrating the industry's move toward higher power density.

Fluid Power Equipment Market Dynamics 01

Recovery in Construction Machinery Production Supports Hydraulic Equipment Consumption

Construction machinery depends extensively on hydraulic pumps, motors, valves, cylinders, and control systems to perform lifting, digging, steering, loading, and attachment functions. Excavators and other heavy equipment require particularly high hydraulic power density because substantial force must be delivered through compact machine architectures. Expansion of construction activity and equipment manufacturing therefore directly increases demand for fluid power components, supporting fluid power equipment market growth across mobile hydraulic applications.

01

Rising Component and Manufacturing Costs Increase Equipment Pricing Pressure

Fluid power equipment requires precision-machined metals, seals, castings, electronics, hydraulic fluids, and specialized manufacturing processes. Changes in material, labor, energy, transportation, and component costs can therefore affect equipment pricing across cylinders, valves, pumps, and actuators. Higher prices may delay replacement and modernization projects among cost-sensitive industrial customers, particularly when older hydraulic equipment remains operational. These pricing pressures can restrain expansion of the fluid power equipment market size despite demand for higher-efficiency systems.

01

Regional Manufacturing Expansion Creates Opportunities in Mobile Electrification

Electrification of construction, material-handling, municipal, and other mobile machines is creating opportunities for fluid power suppliers to combine hydraulics with electric drives and electronic controls. Hydraulic systems remain valuable for high-force functions, while electrification increases the importance of efficiency and intelligent energy management. Suppliers establishing production closer to fast-growing equipment markets can improve delivery times and support local OEM development, creating opportunities to strengthen their fluid power equipment market share across emerging industrial regions.

01

Delivering Higher Hydraulic Pressure Without Compromising Reliability Remains Difficult

The fluid power equipment industry faces the technical challenge of increasing power density while maintaining component durability, efficiency, precise control, and acceptable service life. Higher operating pressures expose pumps, seals, bearings, valves, and internal surfaces to greater mechanical stress. Manufacturers must therefore strengthen component designs while controlling leakage, heat generation, vibration, and wear. At the same time, modern machinery increasingly requires electronic pressure and displacement control, adding another layer of engineering complexity.

Fluid Power Equipment Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Equipment Type

Pumps Segment Dominated the Market with 25.8% Share in 2025

The pumps segment dominated the global fluid power equipment market with a 25.8% share in 2025, driven by their essential role in generating and maintaining fluid flow and pressure across hydraulic and pneumatic systems. Pumps are widely used in industrial machinery, construction equipment, agriculture, material handling, and other applications requiring reliable fluid power transmission, supporting their leading market position.

The motors segment is widely used to convert fluid energy into mechanical motion across industrial equipment. Valves support precise control of fluid flow and pressure, while cylinders provide linear motion for machinery and mobile equipment. Steel tubes and compression fittings enable reliable fluid connections, accumulators support pressure management and energy storage, and accessories complement fluid power systems across diverse applications.

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By Product

The Pneumatic Actuators Segment is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 7.19%.

The pneumatic actuators segment is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 7.19% during 2026–2034, driven by increasing demand for efficient and automated motion-control solutions across manufacturing, material handling, packaging, and industrial machinery. Their simple operation, rapid response, and suitability for repetitive motion applications are supporting wider adoption in automated production environments.

The hydraulic segment supports high-force applications across heavy machinery and industrial systems. Hydraulic pumps provide pressurized fluid for hydraulic operations, while hydraulic motors convert hydraulic energy into mechanical motion. Hydraulic valves regulate flow and pressure, and hydraulic cylinders provide controlled linear movement. Hydraulic transmission systems support power transfer, while hydraulic filters help maintain fluid cleanliness and system reliability. Hydraulic accumulators provide energy storage and pressure stabilization. Pneumatic pumps supply compressed air, pneumatic valves control airflow, and pneumatic filter regulator lubricators condition compressed air. Pneumatic fittings enable secure connections, while other products support specialized fluid power requirements.

By End-User Vertical

Construction Segment Dominated the Market with 22.6% Share in 2025

The construction segment dominated the global fluid power equipment market with a 22.6% share in 2025, supported by extensive use of hydraulic and pneumatic systems in excavators, loaders, cranes, drilling equipment, and other construction machinery. The high force, precise motion control, and durability provided by fluid power systems make them essential for demanding construction operations.

The agriculture segment uses fluid power equipment across tractors, harvesting machinery, irrigation systems, and other agricultural equipment. Material handling applications rely on hydraulic and pneumatic systems for lifting, positioning, and automated movement. Oil and gas operations use fluid power equipment in drilling and production machinery, while aerospace and defense applications require reliable motion and control systems. Machine tools use fluid power for positioning and clamping, hydraulic tools provide high-force operation, and other industries contribute through specialized fluid power applications.

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Fluid Power Equipment Market Regional OutlookEurope Fluid Power Equipment Market Analysis

Europe's fluid power equipment market accounted for 32.4% of the global market, reaching USD 21.65 billion in 2025. The region holds the largest market share, supported by its strong industrial manufacturing base, advanced automation capabilities, and established demand for hydraulic and pneumatic equipment across automotive, machinery, construction, and industrial applications.

Germany Fluid Power Equipment Market Insights

Germany represents a major market in Europe. Its strong machinery manufacturing, automotive production, industrial automation, and engineering sectors continue to support demand for fluid power equipment.

United Kingdom Fluid Power Equipment Market Insights

The United Kingdom's manufacturing, construction, aerospace, and industrial machinery sectors continue to contribute to regional fluid power equipment market development.

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North America Fluid Power Equipment Market Analysis

The North America fluid power equipment market accounted for 28.7% of the global market, reaching USD 19.18 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period. Industrial automation, manufacturing modernization, construction activity, and demand for efficient motion-control systems are supporting regional market growth.

United States Fluid Power Equipment Market Insights

The United States represents a major market in North America. Its large manufacturing base, construction industry, industrial automation activities, and demand for advanced machinery continue to drive fluid power equipment adoption.

Canada Fluid Power Equipment Market Insights

Canada's manufacturing, mining, construction, and energy industries continue to support demand for hydraulic and pneumatic equipment.

Asia Pacific Fluid Power Equipment Market Analysis

The Asia Pacific fluid power equipment market accounted for 27.1% of the global market, reaching USD 18.11 billion in 2025, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, manufacturing expansion, infrastructure development, and increasing automation across industrial facilities are driving regional market growth.

China Fluid Power Equipment Market Insights

China represents a major market within Asia Pacific. Its extensive manufacturing sector, construction activities, industrial machinery production, and expanding automation adoption continue to support fluid power equipment demand.

Japan Fluid Power Equipment Market Insights

Japan's advanced manufacturing and automation industries, particularly automotive and machinery production, continue to support demand for high-performance fluid power systems.

India Fluid Power Equipment Market Insights

India's expanding manufacturing sector, infrastructure development, construction activities, and industrial automation are creating significant opportunities for fluid power equipment market growth.

Latin America Fluid Power Equipment Market Analysis

The Latin America fluid power equipment market accounted for 6.5% of the global market, reaching USD 4.34 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period. Manufacturing, mining, agriculture, construction, and industrial development are supporting regional market expansion.

Brazil Fluid Power Equipment Market Insights

Brazil represents a major regional market. Its mining, agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and industrial machinery sectors continue to support demand for hydraulic and pneumatic equipment.

Middle East & Africa Fluid Power Equipment Market Analysis

The Middle East & Africa fluid power equipment market accounted for 5.3% of the global market, reaching USD 3.54 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period. Industrialization, infrastructure development, construction, energy projects, and manufacturing expansion are supporting regional market growth.

UAE Fluid Power Equipment Market Insights

The UAE's expanding construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, and energy sectors continue to create opportunities for fluid power equipment market development.

Saudi Arabia Fluid Power Equipment Market Insights

Saudi Arabia's infrastructure expansion, industrial diversification, construction projects, and energy-sector activities continue to support demand for fluid power equipment.

Fluid Power Equipment Market Competitive Landscape

The global fluid power equipment market is highly competitive, with leading industrial automation, hydraulics, pneumatics, motion-control, process equipment, and fluid-handling companies competing through hydraulic and pneumatic systems, pumps, motors, valves, cylinders, actuators, compressors, filtration systems, and integrated fluid power solutions. The major players in the market include Festo AG, SMC Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Schlumberger Limited, ISR Precision Engineering, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Flowserve BV (Flowserve Corporation), Neles Oyj., and others. Straits Research specifically identifies these companies among the key and emerging players in the market.

Industry participants are focusing on developing energy-efficient, intelligent, compact, and high-performance fluid power equipment for manufacturing, construction, automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, mining, and process industries. Companies are investing in electro-hydraulic systems, smart pneumatic components, predictive maintenance, digital monitoring, automation, energy-efficient actuators, and connected control technologies. Growing industrial automation, expansion of manufacturing facilities, demand for energy-efficient machinery, increasing adoption of smart factories, and the electrification of mobile equipment are creating opportunities for advanced fluid power technologies.

Festo AG: An Emerging Market Leader

Festo AG is a leading global supplier of pneumatic and electric automation technologies, offering components and integrated solutions for motion control, industrial automation, process automation, material handling, and manufacturing applications. The company's portfolio spans pneumatic and electric actuators, valves, valve terminals, sensors, controllers, gripping systems, and digital automation technologies.

In 2026, Festo continued strengthening its intelligent fluid power and industrial automation portfolio, with emphasis on energy efficiency, digitalization, predictive maintenance, electric automation, and AI-enabled monitoring. At MODEX 2026, Festo showcased integrated electric motion, intelligent gripping, control technologies, and automation solutions designed for material handling and packaging applications. The company also highlighted AI-powered pneumatic cylinder monitoring and predictive-maintenance capabilities through Festo AX Motion, supporting improved machine availability and reduced downtime.

Festo further demonstrated its focus on simplifying automation integration at Automate 2026, showcasing motion control, connectivity, engineering tools, and handling technologies aimed at reducing commissioning and integration complexity for manufacturers and system integrators.

These developments strengthen Festo's capabilities in intelligent pneumatics, electric automation, predictive maintenance, and connected industrial systems, reinforcing its competitive position in the global fluid power equipment market.

Pumps Motors Valves Cylinder Steel Tube and Compression Fitting Accumulators Accessories

Hydraulic Hydraulic Pumps Hydraulic Motors Hydraulic Valves Hydraulic Cylinders Hydraulic Transmission Hydraulic Filters Hydraulic Accumulators Pneumatic Pneumatic Pumps Pneumatic Valves Pneumatic Actuators Pneumatic Filter Regulator Lubricator (FRLs) Pneumatic Fittings Others

Construction Agriculture Material Handling Oil and Gas Aerospace and Defense Machine Tools Hydraulic Tools Others

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Fluid Power Equipment Market Festo AG SMC Corporation Emerson Electric Co Schlumberger Limited ISR Precision Engineering Parker Hannifin Corporatio Ingersoll Rand Inc. Flowserve BV (Flowserve Corporation) Neles Oyj Industry Developments May 2026 Bosch Rexroth opened a new customer innovation and hydraulics engineering center in North America to accelerate the development of intelligent fluid power solutions and industrial automation technologies. March 2026 Danfoss Power Solutions launched a new generation of digital hydraulic pumps and intelligent fluid power controls, improving energy efficiency and predictive maintenance capabilities for mobile machinery. December 2025 Parker Hannifin expanded its hydraulic technologies portfolio through the acquisition of Curtiss-Wright's Industrial Division, strengthening its motion and control solutions business. August 2025 Eaton introduced a new range of electro-hydraulic power systems designed for construction and industrial equipment, supporting the transition toward electrified mobile machinery ScopeSegmentation By Equipment Type 7By Product 15By End-User Vertical 8Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Festo AG · SMC Corporation · Emerson Electric Co. · Schlumberger Limited · ISR Precision EngineeringRevenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The fluid power equipment market size is valued at USD 71.58 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 124.09 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Europe dominated the market with a share of 32.4% in 2025. The top players in this market are Festo AG, SMC Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Schlumberger Limited, ISR Precision Engineering. The fluid power equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.