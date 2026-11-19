MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Samruk-Energy JSC has discussed the progress of two joint renewable energy projects with France's TotalEnergies and the UAE's Masdar, which have a combined capacity of 2 GW, the company reported.

The projects were discussed at a meeting between Samruk-Energy Chairman of the Board Ansar Aidarov, TotalEnergies Senior Vice President of Integrated Power for Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America Nolwenn Delaunay, and Masdar Executive Director of Business Development and Project Development Abdulla Zayed.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the progress of a joint project with TotalEnergies to build a 1 GW wind power plant equipped with an energy storage system with a capacity of 300 MW and a storage capacity of 600 MWh. Earthworks and preparations for the wind turbine foundations are currently underway at the site.

The plant is expected to generate its first electricity in the fourth quarter of 2028, with full commissioning scheduled for 2029.

The parties also discussed the joint project with Masdar to build a 1 GW wind power plant equipped with an energy storage system. Construction began in June 2026, and the plant is scheduled to be commissioned in 2029.

Another topic was the establishment of a joint venture between TotalEnergies Renewables S.A.S. and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar) to consolidate their renewable energy asset portfolios in Asian countries. Under the agreement, the companies will establish a joint holding company with equal ownership stakes to own project companies in Kazakhstan.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to the agreements reached earlier and their intention to continue working together to implement the projects.