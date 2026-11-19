Uzbek Uzcosmos Signs Space Cooperation Deal With South Korea's Nara Space
According to Uzcosmos, the memorandum is intended to create opportunities for exchanging expertise and implementing joint initiatives in space technology. Representatives of the Uzbek agency took part in the forum alongside officials, researchers and technology companies from the international space industry.
Nara Space, officially known as Nara Space Technology, was founded in 2015 and specializes in developing small satellites, satellite-based Earth observation systems and data analytics. Its technologies are used in areas such as environmental monitoring, disaster response, agricultural analysis, urban management, and security surveillance.
The company also has experience in climate and environmental monitoring. Its projects include the GYEONGGISat satellite program, which uses small satellites to collect data on greenhouse gas emissions and support climate-related policies. In October 2026, Nara Space reported establishing communication with GYEONGGISat-2A, a satellite designed to detect methane emissions using a hyperspectral sensor.
Nara Space has previously worked on a project in Uzbekistan. In 2023, it was awarded a contract to develop a water pollution management system and build an environmental monitoring center under a project led by South Korea's Ministry of Environment.
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