MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New residence at 2 O'Connor Drive builds on Sagecare's 25 years of dementia-care experience, bringing together complementary expertise and resources to support Ontario families

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagecare, together with key partners SE Health and Cairn Merchant Partners, is expanding its specialized dementia care and assisted living services in Ontario with the opening of Sagecare's second Toronto residence. Located at 2 O'Connor Drive, the residence brings together an exceptional setting for care, Sagecare's experience and a commitment to helping people live with dignity, connection and a sense of belonging. The new residence draws on the complementary expertise of these three partners to strengthen care options for individuals living with dementia and their families.

“Every person living with dementia deserves to be known for who they are, their history, their interests and the relationships that matter to them,” said Sharon Toor, Chief Executive Officer of Sagecare.“Over its 25-year history, Sagecare has touched thousands of lives. This expansion allows us to further serve the community in a home with wonderful spaces for everyday life, meaningful activity and time together.”

Care Built Around the Person

Building on its experience at the Sagecare Elder Street residence in North York, Sagecare will bring its nurse-led, interdisciplinary approach to midtown Toronto. Care is shaped around each person's abilities, preferences and life story, supporting physical, emotional, social and spiritual well-being. Residents and families are partners in developing individualized care and meaningful activities that help maintain connection, purpose and quality of life.

The expansion responds to growing demand for specialized care as Ontario's population ages. The Alzheimer Society of Ontario forecasts that more than 432,000 people in the province will be living with dementia by 2030, highlighting the need for more dedicated care options for individuals and families.

An Exceptional Home for Care

Set on approximately 2.3 acres at the edge of Toronto's Don Valley, the property combines a contemporary residence completed in 2013 with the restored John F. Taylor House, built in 1885. Designed by Shim-Sutcliffe Architects, the residence received a 2014 Governor General's Medal in Architecture. Its bright, welcoming common areas, landscaped gardens and courtyard offer inviting spaces for residents and visiting families.

Views across the Don Valley and the Toronto skyline, along with features such as geothermal heating and cooling, green roofs and rainwater management, reflect the building's thoughtful design. The residence will be known as Sagecare O'Connor Drive.

Continuing a Tradition of Compassionate Care

The Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto have served communities across Canada since 1851 through their ministries in healthcare, education and social services. Their contributions to Toronto's healthcare landscape include the founding of four hospitals: St. Michael's Hospital, St. Joseph's Health Centre, Our Lady of Mercy Hospital and Providence Hospital. As Sagecare begins operations at 2 O'Connor Drive, it builds on this longstanding legacy of compassionate care, ensuring that the property continues to serve as a place of care, dignity and community.

A Partnership Supporting Specialized Dementia Care

The expansion brings together the complementary expertise of Sagecare, SE Health and Cairn Merchant Partners to strengthen specialized dementia care for individuals and families.

SE Health is a Canadian not-for-profit social enterprise and a leader in home and community care, with experience spanning seniors' living, education, research and innovation. As a key partner in this expansion, SE Health is contributing its experience in care delivery and education to support the development of the new residence and strengthen staff capabilities.

SE Health and Sagecare are developing staff education and training that combine SE Health's educational resources with Sagecare's specialized dementia-care expertise.

“Meeting the needs of an aging population calls for new approaches, strong partnerships and continued investment in the people delivering care. We're pleased to support Sagecare's expansion and contribute our experience in education and care innovation to help strengthen the knowledge and capabilities of its care team,” said John Yip, President and Chief Executive Officer of SE Health.

The residence has received its licence from the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority and will operate as a regulated retirement home, providing specialized care for people living with dementia, as well as assisted living services.

Cairn Merchant Partners, a Toronto-based healthcare investment firm, supported the acquisition and brings experience in growing healthcare services and developing innovative care models.

Opening to the Community

The residence will welcome new residents in November 2026.

Families and visits

Trish Talabis, Executive Director, Sagecare O'Connor Drive

...

416-301-0088

Learn more

Sagecare O'Connor Drive

2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto

sagecare.ca

416-301-0088

Complementary Partners in Sagecare O'Connor Drive

About Sagecare

Sagecare provides specialized family-funded residential care for people living with dementia. For 25 years, its nurse-led teams have combined clinical expertise with a person-centred approach that recognizes each resident's individuality and supports families throughout the care journey. Learn more at sagecare.ca.

About Cairn Merchant Partners

Cairn Merchant Partners is a Toronto-based investment firm focused on Canadian healthcare businesses. Cairn supports healthcare operators with capital and experience to grow services and develop models of care that respond to Canadians' changing needs. Learn more at .

About SE Health

SE Health is a national, not-for-profit, social enterprise, dedicated to advancing health with heart and empowering communities to thrive. Today, our 9,000+ team members deliver more than 25,000 health interactions every day, expanding access to trusted care and advancing health collaboratively across Canada. To learn more, visit .

About the Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto

The Sisters of St. Joseph religious community was founded in 1648 in Le Puy-en-Velay, France, and established in Canada in 1851. For more than 175 years, the Sisters have been dedicated to ministries in healthcare, education and social services. Their work has touched the lives of seniors, young adults, newcomers to Canada and individuals facing social and economic disadvantage. Guided by their commitment to compassionate service and Gospel values, the Sisters continue their mission of responding to the evolving needs of the community. Learn more at csj-to.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at