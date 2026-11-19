MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Grossman Group–Harris Poll finds 41% of employees believe their company has cited AI when a decision was really about something else

Chicago, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three in four U.S. employees (75%) say they have changed how they work because they doubted leaders' explanations for major company decisions, according to new research from The Grossman Group and The Harris Poll. Forty-one percent say their company has attributed a decision to artificial intelligence when they believed the real reason was something else. With Gartner forecasting $2.7 trillion in worldwide AI spending in 2026, the findings suggest that leadership credibility could be an overlooked obstacle to realizing the technology's value.

“CEOs are being asked to account for every dollar of AI spending, but many have not accounted for the employees who will determine its value,” said David Grossman, founder and CEO of The Grossman Group.“When people doubt the story leadership tells about major decisions, it affects how they work. That is a business-performance issue, and it belongs in the AI investment conversation. And it is fixable. This is a gap in the story people are hearing, not a gap in character.”

McKinsey 's 2026 global survey found that while 80% of respondents say AI has improved their individual productivity, just 37% attribute to AI any positive impact on their organizations' earnings. The Grossman Group's findings suggest that leadership credibility and employee behavior may be missing variables in the push to translate investment into business results.

According to the study, only 47% of employees believe senior leaders tell the full story when explaining major decisions such as layoffs, restructurings or shifting priorities. When leaders cite AI as the reason, 40% of employees believe they are hearing the full story, compared with 67% of managers. In a direct comparison of explanations, 32% of employees strongly disbelieved a decision attributed to AI, more than double the 15% who strongly disbelieved one attributed to changing business conditions.

The skepticism has consequences for everyday work. Thirty-nine percent of employees say they have kept an idea or concern to themselves because they doubted leaders' explanations for a major decision, and 21% have started looking for another job. For companies depending on employee experimentation and initiative to extract value from AI, those responses represent an overlooked business risk.

AI adoption itself remains difficult for managers to assess. Just 34% of employees say they actively use AI to do their work better, while 27% sometimes use it without telling their leader. At the same time, 74% of managers say leaders at their company have a clear picture of team members' AI use, even as 68% acknowledge that some employees use the technology without informing them. A company can believe it has a handle on adoption while significant activity remains outside leaders' view.

The relationship between leadership and AI use is striking. Among employees who rate their company's senior leadership exceptional, 48% actively use AI to improve their work, versus 26% of those who give leadership the lowest rankings. Open use is more than twice as common, 55% versus 24%, and 73% say they feel prepared and supported to learn the skills AI will require, versus 35% in the lowest-rated leadership group. Managers also overestimate AI-related job anxiety: 69% believe employees worry about job security as companies rely more on AI, compared with 43% of employees who report that concern.

“Maybe trust drives adoption, or maybe adoption earns trust,” Grossman said.“Both roads lead to the same place: transformation runs at the speed of the trust above it.”

Hidden adoption may carry a further cost. Among employees who sometimes use AI without telling their leader, 56% say they would leave for a similar job with similar pay, versus 32% of employees who do not report hidden use.

Employees are clear about what they want from leadership. Nearly nine in ten (88%) would rather hear bad news directly, including AI's role in the decision, than a softened explanation they might not believe. Sixty-nine percent say they would trust company leaders more if they were more open about how AI was used in decision-making. And 62% say they turn to their direct manager when they are unsure senior leaders are telling the full story.

“The next obstacle to AI returns may have more to do with leadership than capital,” Grossman said.“Companies cannot expect employees to adopt new tools openly, experiment with them and improve how work gets done while the decisions surrounding those tools lack credibility. Trust is part of the investment, whether it appears on the balance sheet or not. Employees are telling us they can handle hard news. What wears them down is wondering whether they got the real story.”

Read the full report: HERE.

About the Research

The Six Gap Study was conducted online in the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of The Grossman Group among employees and people managers at companies with 500 or more employees. The research included a summer 2026 survey of 2,000 employees who do not manage others and 1,003 people managers; an additional set of questions was fielded September 24–25, 2026, among 218 employees. Findings reflect respondents' reported experiences and perceptions.

About The Grossman Group

The Grossman Group is an award-winning communications consultancy that helps leaders and organizations drive transformation through strategic communication. For more than 25 years, the firm has partnered with Fortune 500 companies and leading organizations to strengthen leadership, culture, change management, and the employee experience.

CONTACT: Media Contact Michael Tilus Broadsheet Communications for The Grossman Group...