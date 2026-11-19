MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darrow, a technology company and AI lab studying how legal exposure forms across industries, markets, and regulatory environments, today announced it ranked #271 on the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM. Now in its 32nd year, the annual list ranks the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies, both public and private, in North America.

Legal exposure doesn't start in a courtroom – it forms quietly in regulatory filings, corporate conduct, and technical decisions long before a claim is ever filed. While most legal tools arrive only after a dispute has materialized, Darrow's growth comes from helping law firms, insurers, and risk and privacy teams work upstream, spotting those early warning signals while there is still time to step in before problems escalate.

“Being recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a meaningful milestone for everyone at Darrow,” said Evya Ben Artzi, Co-founder and CEO at Darrow.“None of this happens without our team – the AI researchers, legal engineers, and legal consultants turning complex data into clear intelligence for our partners every day. Heading into 2027, we're already working on new benchmark research that will give legal risk professionals even clearer visibility into where exposure is forming.”

“The 2026 rankings demonstrate that established momentum and breakthrough growth can drive sustained market leadership,” said Justin Yahr, Audit & Assurance partner and National Emerging Growth Company leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP.“Nearly 70% of this year's award winners returned as repeat honorees, reflecting the power of disciplined and sustained execution. More than 30% made the list for the first time, illustrating how quickly new players are shaping their respective sectors. Furthermore, private companies represented almost 80% of the list, a clear indication that the agility and strategic focus of private enterprises remain essential to scaling in competitive markets.”

See the full list of winners here.

About Darrow

Darrow is a technology company and AI lab studying how legal exposure forms across industries, markets, and regulatory environments - combining large-scale legal data, advanced AI systems, and deep domain expertise to surface emerging risk before it escalates. This research powers Darrow's Legal Intelligence platform and Privacy Radar, used by law firms and insurers to identify risk early and assess it with confidence. To date, Darrow's intelligence platform has identified over $22 billion in actionable legal risk. Learn more at .

About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US $50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US $5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

Media Contact: Linda Rigano |... | (914) 815-0396

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at