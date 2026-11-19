MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toy Trends Expert Jennifer Lynch of The Toy Association Shares Holiday Gift Ideas to Get Kids Building, Creating, and Playing

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finding a gift that gets kids excited is one thing, but choosing a toy they'll keep playing with after the holiday decorations come down can take a little more inspiration. Whether you're looking for an updated classic or a big holiday surprise, The Toy AssociationTM is sharing gift ideas that tap into kids' interests and give them new ways to play.

Jennifer Lynch, toy trends expert with The Toy AssociationTM, recently participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to share top toy picks for the holiday season. Here's what she had to say:

What are some top toy ideas for toddlers this year?

Jennifer Lynch: If you can believe it, Tickle Me Elmo is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and in celebration, we've got the brand-new Sesame Street Tickle Me Elmo Giggle Max from Just Play. This plush is perfect for kids ages 18 months and up. It's the biggest, tickliest version of Elmo ever. You can tickle his belly or his feet to get the giggles rolling. His arms flap, his body shakes, he says some adorable phrases, and he might even get a case of the hiccups if he gets into a real laughing fit. This Elmo has real cross-generational appeal.

And if you're looking to turn everyday play into learning moments, you'll want to get your hands on the Fisher-Price Build Your Way Stacking Blocks from Sunny Days Entertainment. This nine-piece set of large, lightweight foam blocks is perfect for toddlers ages 2 and up to easily grasp, carry, stack, and build with confidence. The bright colors encourage visual stimulation and color recognition. There's so much stacking fun with these blocks!

What are the best gifts for kids who love arts and crafts?

Jennifer Lynch: For colorful, imaginative fun, the Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Color Blast set turns little scribbles into big stories. Load the jumbo elephant sprayer with your washable marker, then spray away to create one-of-a-kind spray art designs on your little pet. Then, when playtime is over, you can wash your pet clean, so you've got a clean slate to start playing all over again.

What's trending when it comes to mini collectibles?

Jennifer Lynch: New this year from Jazwares is the Micromallows by Original Squishmallows Holiday Calendar 24-Pack. This is perfect for that holiday countdown. It features the signature softness and personality of the original Squishmallows characters in mini collectible form. There are 24 characters inside to unbox, display, share, and expand your own Squishmallows squad.

What is a big standout gift this year?

Jennifer Lynch: It's not a holiday season unless Barbie is moving into a new DreamHouse! If you're looking for a big-ticket item, this Barbie DreamHouse from Mattel has it all, from cool customization to endless storytelling opportunities. It's a 360-degree, three-story dollhouse with two slides and two pools, plus an additional house structure you can attach by a bridge for ultimate customization. Over 65 storytelling accessories are included to really bring storytelling to life for kids. For doll lovers, this is the ultimate Barbie gift.

Where can we go for more information?

Jennifer Lynch: Head over to TheGeniusOfPlay.org for more information!

About Jennifer Lynch

As an official spokesperson and toy trends specialist for The Toy Association, Jennifer Lynch chats with toymakers throughout the year to track trends and developments impacting the toy aisles and kids' entertainment. She has appeared on ABC News, Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, KTLA-TV, WGN Chicago, WNBC New York, Bloomberg Radio, and CNET, among others, as well as in print publications including Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, Inc. Magazine, The Spruce, and others. Jennifer has more than a decade of experience covering the toy and kids' entertainment industries. Prior, she served as the editorial manager for aNb Media and its b2c review site TTPM.com, where she oversaw all digital and print communications, reviewed product, and co-hosted a web series conducting in-depth interviews with toy industry executives. She resides in New Jersey with her husband and energetic, unicorn-loving daughter.



* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of The Toy AssociationTM.

Media Contact

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

...

A video accompanying this announcement is available at