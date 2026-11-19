MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Funding will support personalized technology training, digital skills classes and a device lending library for older adults with disabilities

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mary Marshall Assisted Living Residence, a VOA National Services (VOANS) community, has been awarded a $20,000 grant through Arlington County's Digital Equity Initiative to expand access to technology and help residents build the digital skills needed to stay connected, engaged and independent.

The award is part of $500,000 in a second round of grants approved by the Arlington County Board on Nov. 14, 2026, supporting 12 community organizations working to provide a range of digital skills opportunities to meet the needs of Arlington's diverse population.

The grant will support a new digital enrichment initiative for Mary Marshall's low-income residents who are 55 years and older living with serious mental illness or intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Mary Marshall program is designed to make technology more accessible, approachable and meaningful in their residents' everyday lives.

Through the funding, Mary Marshall will engage a digital equity consultant to provide individualized technology assistance, one-on-one digital navigation and digital skills classes tailored to residents' interests and abilities. The initiative will also establish a technology lending library, giving residents opportunities to explore and use digital devices without the financial burden of purchasing their own.

“Technology has the power to open doors, build confidence and create meaningful connections, regardless of age or ability,” said Divina Alston, executive director.“This grant will help us remove barriers that often prevent older adults and individuals with disabilities from fully participating in today's digital world. We're excited to introduce new opportunities for our residents to learn, explore and connect in ways that enrich their lives.”

The program will integrate creative uses of technology into Mary Marshall's existing life enrichment activities, with opportunities for all 52 residents to participate. From learning how to communicate with family and friends through video calls to accessing online resources, exploring hobbies and developing practical digital skills, the initiative will emphasize independence, personal choice and social connection.

The grant reflects Mary Marshall's commitment to providing compassionate, person-centered care that supports the dignity, well-being and quality of life of every resident.

As a grant recipient, Mary Marshall will also participate in Arlington County's Digital Equity Coalition,

expanding the Coalition's membership and strengthening coordination among providers.“We are grateful to Arlington County for recognizing the importance of digital inclusion for older adults and individuals with disabilities,” added Alston.“This investment will bring additional purpose and joy to our residents and our staff who support the Mary Marshall and VOANS mission.”

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About VOA National Services

VOA National Services (VOANS), a subsidiary of Volunteers of America (now VOA), provides affordable housing and healthcare services in over 40 states and in Puerto Rico. The organization employs over 2,000 dedicated staff who provide high-quality services and care to our clients. As one of the largest non-profit affordable housing owners/operators in the nation, the VOANS portfolio includes over 240 properties and 15,000 affordable housing units. VOANS also operates senior healthcare programs, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing care, home health care, and Programs for all Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). Learn more at .

About VOA

VOA is a national, nonprofit, faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in need live healthy, safe and productive lives. Since 1896, we have supported and empowered America's most vulnerable groups, including veterans, seniors, people with disabilities, at-risk youth, men and women returning from prison, homeless individuals and families, those recovering from addictions and many others. Through hundreds of human service programs, including housing and health care, Volunteers of America helps more than 2 million people in over 450 communities. Learn more at .

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