(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New research shows a dramatic rise in AI-powered shopping, with Apple, Nintendo, LEGO and Coach among the top gift brands, while Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Amazon lead retailer recommendations across ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightEdge, the leader in Enterprise AI and Search Optimization, today released new research revealing how AI is transforming holiday shopping, with Google AI Overviews now appearing in 85% of U.S. eCommerce searches, up from just 24% in April 2026. As AI becomes an increasingly prominent part of the shopping experience, BrightEdge's latest findings identify the brands leading AI-powered holiday gift recommendations across eight popular gift categories. Google AI Overviews now appear in 64% of U.S. searches overall, up from 48% earlier this year, with eCommerce seeing the largest increase among major industries analyzed. The findings show a growing importance of Google and ChatGPT in shaping how consumers discover and evaluate products this holiday season. BrightEdge analyzed shopping searches across ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews to identify the brands most prominently featured in AI-generated shopping answers. The findings highlight category leaders across electronics, gaming, clothing, beauty, toys and more, as AI increasingly helps consumers decide what to give, compare products and determine where to shop. Who's Leading AI Holiday Gift Recommendations? Across all gift categories, Nintendo Switch 2 emerged as the most-searched gift item, generating 2.3 million monthly searches. When it comes to the brand AI names most, Apple is the top in both Google AI Overviews and ChatGPT. BrightEdge identified the following category leaders based on shopping inquiries and AI-generated answers:

Gift Category Leading Brand Consumer Electronics Apple Gaming Nintendo Clothing Nike Gift Cards Starbucks (Google AI Overviews), Visa (ChatGPT) Handbags and Purses Coach Toys LEGO Home Appliances Breville Beauty and Personal Care Dyson



The research also found notable year-over-year increases in shopping interest for several popular gift items, including:



Nintendo Switch 2: +175%

UGG: +173%

Dyson Airwrap: +123%

Apple Watch: +83% Coach bags: +81%



ChatGPT Helps Shoppers Brainstorm Gifts, While Google Helps Them Research Specific Products

When shoppers turn to ChatGPT, they're more likely to be brainstorming gift ideas. Open-ended inquiries account for 41% of ChatGPT shopping inquiry volume, compared with 18% for questions naming a specific brand or product.

On Google AI Overviews, the pattern is reversed. Shoppers are more likely to be researching products they already have in mind, with 44% of shopping inquiry volume coming from brand- or product-specific questions, compared with just 12% from open-ended inquiries.

Together, the findings highlight how consumers are turning to AI for different parts of the holiday shopping journey, from deciding what to give to researching a specific purchase.

“This holiday season marks a turning point in how consumers shop, with AI becoming part of the experience whether shoppers realize it or not,” said Jim Yu, CEO of BrightEdge.“From helping people discover the perfect gift to comparing products, finding the best place to buy and tracking down last-minute purchases, AI is increasingly shaping the entire shopping journey. We're already seeing AI agents visit websites at a rate of 88 visits for every 100 human searches, signaling how dramatically the landscape is changing. For businesses, understanding where and how their brands appear in AI-generated recommendations is no longer optional. It's becoming essential to reaching customers and winning in this new era of shopping.”

Amazon Blocks the Bots, but Shoppers Still Ask for It by Name

Beyond helping consumers decide what to buy, AI is also pointing shoppers toward specific stores and retailers. Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target emerge as prominent destinations in AI-generated shopping answers.

Amazon is particularly notable. Despite growing questions about how retailers engage with AI shopping platforms, Amazon remains a leading destination in AI-generated recommendations. Despite it blocking agent activity, Amazon appears in 39% of Google AI Overview shopping questions that name a retailer, three times Walmart (13%) and nearly five times Best Buy (8%).

When AI proposes the store, Best Buy appears in 65% of Black Friday answer volume on Google AI Overviews, ahead of Walmart (59%) and Amazon (50%). On ChatGPT, it appears in 95%.

Retailers also appear more frequently when shoppers are ready to buy. Google AI Overviews names a retailer in 88% of answer volume for inquiries involving price, availability or purchasing, compared with 26% for other holiday shopping inquiries. ChatGPT shows a similar pattern, with retailers appearing in 93% of purchase-related answer volume versus 28% for other inquiries, after excluding the largest prompt. To find out more, visit BrightEdge's research page here.

About BrightEdge

BrightEdge is the global leader in Enterprise SEO and AI-powered content performance. For more than 18 years, BrightEdge has helped thousands of brands and digital marketers, including 57% of the Fortune 500, transform online opportunities into measurable business results. Its industry-first platform integrates the most comprehensive dataset in search, combining insights from traditional SEO, digital media, social, and content with cutting-edge generative AI capabilities, including its deep learning engine DataMind and AI Catalyst platform. Trusted by enterprises, mid-market companies, and leading digital agencies, BrightEdge continues to set the standard for innovation in search and AI, enabling brands to win by becoming an integral part of the digital experience.

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