MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In the report titled“A Solid Start To The Year,” analyst Jacob Mutchler also maintains a $9.00 price target, citing NETSOL's shift toward higher-margin, recurring revenue

ENCINO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a provider of AI-enabled solutions and services powering OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, today announced that Noble Capital Markets, Inc. has published updated equity research coverage of the company following its fiscal first quarter 2027 results.

The report credited the quarter's results to NETSOL's shift toward higher-margin, recurring revenue, with subscription and support revenue and services revenue each growing approximately 6%. Analyst Jacob Mutchler also cited the company's expanding U.S. commercial footprint, BMO Equipment Finance's migration to Transcend Finance during the quarter, and Mercedes-Benz USA's subsequent approval of NETSOL as a digital retail provider, as factors he expects to support that growth going forward. Both the Outperform rating and $9.00 price target remain unchanged from the firm's initial coverage in October.

“This was one of our strongest first quarters in years, with revenue and gross margin both reaching their highest first quarter levels in at least five years,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NETSOL Technologies, Inc.“We're also seeing real momentum build in North America specifically, where revenue growth meaningfully outpaced the rest of the business. It's good to see that progress reflected in independent research and we're glad to have Noble's continued coverage giving investors an outside view of how that momentum is unfolding.”

The views, ratings and price target expressed in the report are those of Noble Capital Markets and its analysts, not of NETSOL. NETSOL participates in Noble's Company Sponsored Research Program and compensates Noble for that participation; however, no portion of that compensation is related to the specific views, ratings or recommendations expressed in Noble's research. The report reflects the views of Noble Capital Markets alone and does not constitute an endorsement or guarantee of results by NETSOL.

The full report is available at:



About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies delivers state-of-the-art solutions for asset finance, leasing and digital automotive retail, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, dealerships, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1997, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions, and today leverages advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its customers, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the company's products and services, expectations for future operations, and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding third-party analyst opinions, ratings and price targets referenced herein, which reflect the independent views of their authors and have not been independently verified by NETSOL. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“intends,”“plans,”“projects,”“targets,” and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the timing of customer go-lives and contract renewals, the rate of adoption of AI-enabled product capabilities, foreign currency volatility, and other factors discussed in NETSOL's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, or on any third-party research report referenced herein, which speak only as of their respective dates. NETSOL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations

(818) 222-9195

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